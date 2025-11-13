Discover the Untold Legacy of the Cessna Cardinal

By the mid-1960s, Cessna Aircraft Co. had been enjoying considerable success with its model 172, which began a decade before as a tricycle-gear upgrade to the tailwheel-equipped 170B.

Modifications had transformed it into a swept-tail Skyhawk, with electric flaps and “Omni-Vision” windows. Still, it retained the strut-braced wing and squared doors from the 1940s. Clearly, it was time to start planning for a next-generation Cessna—the plane of the ’70s.

It would be a high-wing airplane but one without struts, an innovation already planned for the 210 Centurion. This required a massive center-section structure, which added weight. A National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics (NACA)—the precursor to NASA—64 A215 laminar-flow airfoil was chosen, and the desired enhanced cabin room caused the wing to be mounted farther aft than in the 172.

To assure adequate pitch control, a stabilator “all-flying” tail was needed, which was new ground for Cessna. Entry doors were almost 4 feet wide, and new tubular main-gear legs gave a wider and lower ground stance, permitting occupants to board easily. Because the 170/172’s 145 hp Continental engine was going out of production, a 150 hp Lycoming O-320 was selected for the all-new plane, its lighter weight helping to offset some of the added poundage of the canti- lever wing. The new-era Skyhawk was initially called the “172J” because it was to be introduced as a 1968 model, following the 1967 172H.

The prototype airplane took to the air on July 15, 1966. A mid-1967 certification was planned, in time for the usual autumn new-model introductions, just like Detroit-auto practice. At the last minute, the retirement of the 172 was postponed, hedging Cessna’s bet by re-engining the Skyhawk with an O-320. The new airplane was designated the Model 177, with the 1968 172 becoming a “172I.” There was never to be a 172J as the 1969 Skyhawk became a 172K.

Like most other Cessna dealers, our company made a fall trek to Wichita, Kansas, in 1967 to see what was new, and the boss returned with a shiny new Cardinal, as the fully-equipped 177 was called. As the most-junior CFI, I wasn’t allowed to fly it until December 24, and I discovered why on my first sampling. It flew like no other Cessna in our fleet. I was familiar with stabilators from time spent in Piper Cherokees, Aztecs, and Comanches, but this one was different. Nonetheless, with a few hours in the saddle, I soon accommodated its quirks.

[Credit: Jack Fleetwood]

Cessna had already learned of the difficulty old Cessna hands were having with the Cardinal, and it quickly came up with a 23-point package of fixes dubbed the “Cardinal Rule” program, provided at no charge to airplanes already in the field. We took our demonstrator to the distributor’s shop on May 16, 1968, after putting 25 hours on it flying demonstrations, and picked it up a month later.

It had acquired slots in the leading edges of the stabilator, which delayed airflow separation at extreme tailplane deflections, and a larger bobweight was added inside the tail-cone. The tailskid was now beefier, and a host of other detail changes were made. I couldn’t detect much difference in handling, after having become used to the airplane during the winter.

Meanwhile, the 1968 Skyhawk proved to be a trusty old friend, a little peppier with the added torque of the Lycoming, and it could outrun and outclimb the Cardinal on the same horsepower. The 177, by comparison, was sleek and sexy, maneuvered well on the ground and in the air, and was perfect for photography and sightseeing. We missed the 172’s pop-open side windows, however.

When it came to sales, the Cardinal was like the pretty new girl in town that everyone wanted to date, but nobody wanted to take home. The Skyhawk continued to sell in large quantities, and whispers about the Cardinal’s deficiencies depressed interest, magnified by storytellers who had never flown one.

With so much invested, Cessna went to work upgrading the 177, adding a 180 hp O-360 engine in the 1969 177A version, which allowed gross weight to grow from 2,350 to 2,500 pounds. Ultimately, a constant-speed propeller and a NACA 2415 airfoil were installed in 1970, creating the definitive 177B. Adjustable cowl flaps and a cylinder head temp gauge were then required. The Cardinal’s marketing slot became that of a more-luxurious, higher-performance airplane between the 172 and 182, while the Skyhawk was destined to remain Cessna’s top seller into the 21st century.

Never one to give up without a fight, Cessna continued to add improvements to the Cardinal over its production life, many of which were fleetwide doodads like brake fairings, cowl-mounted lights, and panel changes. The most-significant enhancement was the introduction of the Cardinal RG in 1971, using an electric-hydraulic retractable gear system similar to the Centurion’s.

Cessna badly needed a light retractable in its line to compete with Piper’s Arrow, Beech’s Sierra, and Mooney’s M20. The gear-up 177 did an admirable job and actually outsold the fixed-gear model in some years.

To fit the folded main gear into the narrow Cardinal fuselage required the use of low-profile 15-6.00 by 6 tires and the nose gear was mounted farther forward, so it could swing aft. A large hump took up much of the baggage space, and a reshaped loading door was employed. For a little more motive power, a 200 hp IO-360 Lycoming was installed in the RG.

Through the Years

Once the 177B came along in 1970, the Cardinal design was largely frozen.

From a 1968 base price of $14,500, the 1970 version started at $17,500. For 1971, front-seat shoulder harness became standard, along with padded door posts and subpanels. The landing light was moved from the left wing’s leading edge to the lower engine cowl, and bonding replaced rivets in the baggage door.

The 1972 model year saw mostly interior and panel changes, such as beefier control yokes, restyled seats, and new instrument faces. The Cardinal RG picked up 5 mph of cruise speed with a propeller change and removal of the fixed boarding steps.

By 1973, the Cardinal acquired a sleeker cowling that eliminated the flat chin plate under the spinner, picking up a few knots, along with an upper door latch that reduced wind noise and further panel improvements. The RG received hydraulic downlocks in the gear system, replacing the earlier electric ones, and an extra 10 gallons of fuel was added, available as an option on the fixed-gear 177.

[Credit: Jack Fleetwood]

In 1974, dual landing/taxi lights were available in the lower cowling, and rubber abrasion boots could be installed on the stabilator’s leading edge. Inside, smaller rocker switches and thicker seat cushions were used. The Cardinal RG was given a simpler gear actuation system, replacing the electric gear switch with a handle that directly operated the powerpack.

The 1975 177s saw the introduction of a “Cardinal II” options package of always-ordered items, and a new propeller and brake fairings boosted cruise speed by a reputed 8 mph. Post lighting and inertia-reel shoulder harness could be ordered. A lock button was added to the mixture knob, and an extended hat shelf enlarged the baggage compartment into the rear bulkhead. Base prices were now $22,535 and $30,950, respectively, for the fixed-gear and retractable Cardinals.

A reshaped instrument panel was introduced in 1976, giving more space for avionics and instruments. Knots replaced mph as primary airspeed indications, and relocated ventilation air inlets, improved vent window cranks, and better seat handles were all touted enhancements. Boarding steps were no longer standard as they had to be ordered as a $45 option. Still, base prices rose by almost $5,000.

The 1977 airplanes saw only slight changes, just interior reshaping and the addition of a vernier mixture-control knob. The Cardinal RG received a new fuel selector with better detenting. But base prices rose to $32,600 and $39,950. By now time was running out for the Cardinal line.

The problem was that Cessna’s model list had grown to 21 different types—not including turbo versions. There was now a 195 hp Hawk XP gap filler, and a 1978 Skylane RG was on the way, both cutting into Cardinal sales. The uniqueness of the 177 airframe was its downfall as it was no longer feasible to keep its production line going.

All light Cessnas, including the Cardinals, were changed to a 28-volt electrical system in 1978, boosting the RG’s gear retraction time to six seconds with a new powerpack, and an avionics master switch was made standard. Just to drive the final nail in the Cardinal’s coffin, the 1978 fixed-gear airplane was only available as a tarted-up “Cardinal Classic” package with silver paint trim and control yokes, a fold-away table on the back of the pilot’s seat and a refreshment holder on the copilot’s seatback—all for $49,975. Only 80 were made.

The 1978 Cardinal RGs were a better deal, at $43,950 base price, $54,605 with a radio package, so 100 of them were sold. In August 1978, the expected announcement came— no more Cardinals would be built because the factory space was needed for other models.

Thus ended Cessna’s 11-year Cardinal experiment. A total of 2,751 fixed-gear Cardinals were sold, plus 1,314 Cardinal RGs and 176 French-built Reims Cardinal RGs. By comparison, 15,584 Skyhawks were sold during the same time frame.

However, Cardinal aficionados are a dedicated lot, despite the aircraft’s early-earned reputation. They are justly proud of their airplanes’ looks, utility, and performance. A renais- sance of interest in the design has erupted with a new generation of pilots, one willing to give the airplane a try on its merits despite a half-century of aging.

The biggest headache facing Cessna 177 owners in recent times has been Airworthiness Directive (AD) 2023-02-17, which required expensive inspection and corrective measures for the massive 2014-T6 aluminum forging that forms the wing’s central carry-through structure. Corrosion and cracking was found in the spar of an Australian Turbo Centurion that shed a wing in 2019, leading to the issuance of the AD. Because the Cardinal uses a similar wing design, it was caught up in that controversy.

From the time of issuance, within 12 months or 200 hours time in service, compliance became mandatory. The inspection alone would cost $1,000 or more, if no defects were found. If that were the case, replacement would be required.

While the modified and experienced Australian airplane had seen rugged service, all 50-year-old airplanes exposed to the elements can possibly be suffering from corrosion. At this point, all of the 177 fleet should have had this work done. If buying a Cardinal, make sure it is in compliance with the AD and has been well maintained.

By all means, anyone remotely interested in ownership of a Cessna Cardinal should join Cardinal Flyers Online, a web-based organization of owners with invaluable information to share. Cost is only $34 per year.

Preflighting and Flying

From a flying standpoint, one should approach the Cardinal on its own terms.

It is not a Cessna. It’s a Cardinal, and it looks and flies distinctly diffe ently from the standard Cessna singles. As long as it’s given proper respect, it delivers adequate, even superior, capability, with a great ramp presence.

Even the 150 hp 1968 airplanes did their job well, if not overloaded and asked to operate in high density altitude situations. Many of the first-year airplanes have been retrofitted with 180 hp O-360 engines, but it takes the constant-speed prop to really make the fixed-gear Cardinal a performer.

Externally, the Cardinal has its unique points to ponder. The huge doors need to be tended carefully if parked downwind on breezy days because they catch a lot of air and can stress hinges and stop links if allowed to slam open. There’s absolutely no problem if you forget to latch a door before takeoff—it can be shut in flight just fine. Crank-open vent windows in each door scoop in propwash for ground cooling (and in flight up to 120 mph), in place of the prop-open side windows used in other Cessna products.

A proper overhead vent system (no juice cans) is fed by inlets on the wing’s leading edges. With no struts, only a pitot tube protrudes from the left wing—even the tie-down rings are retractable. Since the wing is lower than a Skyhawk’s, it’s possible to push on the leading edge to shove the plane backward. The 60 percent-span flaps are electric, with preselect 15, 25, and 30-degree extension settings. Because of the big flaps, aileron span is relatively short, but they are a Frise-type design and very effective.

Fuel is contained in integral wet-wing bays of 50 or 60 gallon capacity, with only a gallon or so unusable. A reservoir tank was placed in the system to increase usable fuel, with its own quick drain. In lieu of the 172’s steps and handles, I used to step onto the door sill with the door open and stretch out to check fuel. Markers in the filler neck show 21- or 22-gallon levels for partial fuel loading. The tanks’ fuel vents are located at the aft end of the wingtips. Despite check valves, early direct-vented Cardinals were subject to dripping fuel if parked on a sloping ramp. The system was later changed to incorporate crisscross vent lines to alleviate this.

Landing gear on the fixed-gear Cardinal was unique for its time, using tubular main-gear struts for shock absorption that were soon retrofitted to most of the Cessna singles.

Compared to the old flat-spring Whitman-type gear legs, they could articulate in all directions, not just up and down, and tire life seemed to be lengthened over the earlier system. The nose gear uses an oleo strut with a 5.00 by 5 tire, while the mainwheel tires are 6.00 by 6. Unlike standard Cessnas, the Cardinal nose strut has its air charge in the bottom, rather than the top.

The battery is located in the tail cone, aft of the baggage compartment, while static ports are found on the forward fuselage sides. The baggage door is on the left side of the fuselage, with 120 pounds of capacity inside, load permitting. The extended hat shelf added in 1975 has a 12-pound weight limit.

At the aft end, the big all-flying tail, with its famous slots, dominates the walkaround, with nearly 12 feet of span. The antiservo trim tab works in conjunction with stabilator movement to aid handling, and one must respect its power to produce pitch change. The rudder and nose gear steering are bungee linked and, starting with 1970 airplanes, an adjustable rudder trim control is found in the cockpit.

Up forward, the 4-cylinder carbureted Lycoming engine is enclosed in a tight pressure cowling, splitting into upper and lower halves for removal. Only a small oil access door opens for preflighting.

Induction air is taken from the left cowl inlet. The last four years of production, from 1975 to 1978, used the O-360-A1F6D engine with Bendix’s single-drive dual magneto system. Prior to 1973, the area under the spinner had a stylish, but draggy, nosecap design. The two-blade propeller is by McCauley, of course, it being a Cessna subsidiary.

Boarding is relatively easy, with the low floor height and two big doors. For taller individuals, it’s just a matter of sliding directly into the front seats. The early Cardinal’s standard fixed entry step was helpful for rear-seat passengers.

Loading the front seats first, so the pilot/copilot seats can slide forward, opens up plenty of back seat room. Regular Cessnas have straight-up doorposts in front, but Cardinal windshield frames slant, seeming to block vision no matter where one sits. Headroom is a bit more restricted than instructed Cessnas. The steeply-raked windshield picks up considerable reflection of ground lights when flying at night. Starting is conventional for high-wing planes, with the fixed-gear Cardinal’s auxiliary electric fuel pump relegated to a standby role, in case the engine-driven pump fails during high- angle climb.

The fuel shutoff is not incorporated into the fuel selector but is a separate knob under the lower panel. Cowl flaps are left open for takeoff and climb at normal temperatures, fuel selector is placed in BOTH, and a few primer strokes are applied if the engine is cold, although I have better luck by adding a couple of throttle pumps. After shaking itself awake, the engine may be warmed up during taxi.

Ground visibility is excellent with the forward seating position, and turns are easily negotiated, in the swing-around manner of a minivan. Pretakeoff procedures and preparation are unremarkable. Flap setting for takeoff is 10 to 15 degrees if seeking maximum performance.

One must respect the Cardinal’s big cabin, which encourages overloading. The airplane’s advertised empty weight grew by 228 pounds over the production life. If you plan to fill the optional 60-gallon fuel tanks introduced in 1973, which are admittedly overkill, you’ll have less than 500 pounds of payload available.

Acceleration is sedated with a fixed-pitch prop, slightly better with the constant-speed models. With the early laminar-flow wings, allow extra time after liftoff to let the airspeed move into the 90-mph range, where the airfoil works best. While flaps are down, a climb speed of 67 mph is specified to clear obstacles (57 knots after 1975). Climb rate will be sub-500 fpm with the 150 hp engines, 600 fpm or so with the later 180 hp models, where VY is 79 knots at sea level. At low elevations, stick to unobstructed runways of half-mile length.

[Credit: Jack Fleetwood]

Expect 100 knot cruise speeds out of the earliest Cardinals, maybe 120 knots with the later airplanes. Stability and control response is good, for the airplane’s mission of transportation and family utility flying. You may detect a light rudder/aileron interconnect, added to meet certification requirements, but it’s not objectionable. The ailerons are particularly light and powerful, while pitch control requires keeping the trim tab adjusted to avoid wrestling the all- flying tail. There is a 1,700-1,900 rpm caution range to avoid with low manifold pressure, if equipped with the constant-speed prop.

Slow flight and stalls hold no surprises. Flaps-down, the Cardinal exhibits a full breaking stall at 50 mph indicated airspeed, and with flaps up the stall will be reached about 10 mph earlier. In its original role as an intended Skyhawk replacement, Cessna went to the trouble of certifying the Cardinal in both normal and utility categories, including being approved for spins.

For utility-category flying, the rear seats and baggage compartment must be unoccupied, and gross weight restricted to 2,200 pounds. I did quite a few spins in our 1968 Cardinal demonstrator and found them comparable to those of other light Cessnas.

It’s in the traffic pattern and landing that the Cardinal exhibits its non-Cessna traits, for which it was never quite forgiven by true Wichita pilots.

Visibility is great for pattern work, wide open in all directions except overhead and aft, and the landing checklist is short. An absent-minded Cardinal RG pilot would surely notice the lack of a wheel outside the window when observing the runway on down-wind. The first 10-degrees of flap can be extended at 130 mph (115 knots), with further flaps allowed below 105 mph (90 knots). Final approach speed at 75-80 mph (65-70 knots) works out well, and the flareout for touchdown is conducted with careful increments of back pressure added to the yoke.

Unlike standard Cessnas, there must be no pushing back and forth to seek the desired landing attitude. The yoke goes back—never forward. The big stabilator is quite capable of lifting the rear of the airplane into a wheelbarrowing touchdown onto the nose gear if aggressively shoved forward. Porpoising during the flare must be avoided at all costs. Cardinals land fine, as long as they are flown on their terms.

Remember, it’s not a Cessna. It’s a Cardinal.

Despite the unmerited ill fame spread at its introduction, the Cardinal was and is a good airplane. It probably didn’t deserve the wing spar AD, applied with a broad brush from the Centurion tragedy. By 1978, Cessna simply had too many airplanes in its product line, including a Skyhawk that was too good of a seller to replace, so the Cardinal couldn’t be sustained.

If you’re lucky enough to find a good one, fly it with respect and enjoy its many attributes.