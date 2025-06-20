Bargain Buys on AircraftForSale: 1975 Cessna 150M

Fun flying and ease of ownership define the trusty Cessna 150. For missions involving only one or two people, it’s a tough airplane to beat. And today’s example is available for $49,000 on Aircraft For Sale.

From primary training to commercial maneuvers, the legendary 150 has seen countless pilots through to their certificates. Notably, it has done so while earning a tidy profit for operators. Between a miserly fuel burn of 5.5-6.5 gallons per hour, plentiful parts availability, and an unbeatable knowledge base among the maintenance community, certified ownership really doesn’t come much cheaper.

But that’s not to say it’s a boring airplane to own or fly. While not particularly powerful, the 40 degrees of flaps enable steep approaches and short landings. And from larger engines to tailwheel conversions, a wide variety of STCs are available to modify 150s to anyone’s liking.

Today’s example is finished in a refreshingly original blue and white scheme that somehow appears vintage and modern all at once, with few exactly like it. Unlike many paint schemes, this one extends the playful pairing of colors out onto the wing, making it stand out both on the ground and in flight.

Inside, a similarly attractive and unique color scheme greets the occupants, with aqua and black panel trim and durable blue vinyl seats with white piping. Other trim pieces appear complete and intact. Three-point shoulder harnesses with factory stow shelves add a significant element of safety.

The compact instrument panel has survived decades of upgrades without becoming sloppy or cluttered like so many other aircraft. The traditional six-pack of flight instruments remains in its original place, next to dual VOR displays. Switches and engine instruments also appear in their traditional locations.

In the middle, the small radio stack has been modernized with a PS Engineering audio panel and a Garmin GTX327 transponder. A uAvionix tailBeacon provides ADS-B out duties, ensuring Class Bravo and Charlie airspace remains fully accessible. LED backlights are in place, making night flying easy and enjoyable.

Less evident on the outside but quite noticeable in the logbooks are a number of preventative maintenance items that have been accomplished fairly recently. The carburetor was overhauled in 2020, the alternator in 2022, and the magnetos in 2024. New motor mounts were also installed in 2024, crossing a number of items off the “to-do” list.

With 5,100 hours on the airframe, this 150 has a fraction of the hours as many on the market. Additionally, the Continental O-200 engine still has about 600 hours to go before reaching TBO. By any measure, this airplane will likely provide its next owner with many years of enjoyable – and economical – flying.

You can arrange financing of the aircraft through FLYING Finance and quickly calculate your monthly payment using the airplane finance calculator. For more information, email info@flyingfinance.com.