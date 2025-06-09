Bargain Buys on AircraftForSale: 1956 Cessna 172 Skyhawk

In many cases, the charm of owning a vintage airplane comes with a steep price in the form of maintenance and upkeep. Rare parts are difficult to source, and few mechanics possess the know-how to fix and maintain limited-production types. But sometimes, a classic example of a common and easy-to-maintain type emerges – like this 1956 Cessna 172 Skyhawk, available for $70,000 on Aircraft For Sale.

This 172 is notable in a few ways. As a 1956 model, it rolled out of the factory during the first year of production – but remarkably, this particular example was the fifth 172 ever manufactured. This means that unless you happen to cross paths with one of the four older examples at your local fuel pumps, every one of the 44,000+ 172s you ever encounter will be older than yours.

As one of the very first produced, this example sports the early straight tail, as opposed to the later swept tail that was introduced in 1960. It also has the “fastback,” lacking the wraparound “Omni-Vision” rear window that was introduced in 1963. To 172 purists, this early configuration is the one to get.

With 7,870 hours on the airframe and 1,131 hours since the last major engine overhaul, this 172 has a fair bit of use. But it also has plenty of life remaining. New Superior Millennium cylinders were installed 300 hours ago, and the propeller was overhauled 134 hours ago.

The exterior looks fantastic, with a primarily bare aluminum finish and blue and white accents. Investing some time and elbow grease would create a stunningly polished award-winner with a mirrored finish that tops anything else on the ramp.

Inside, the airplane remains largely original, with some key avionics upgrades. A Garmin NAV/COMM serves as the main radio and GPS, while an EI unit displays EGT and CHT. Finally, a uAvionix tailBeacon fulfilled ADS-B out duties. And as we demonstrated with Garmin’s round-gauge GI 275 instruments on a nearly-identical panel, you can introduce modern capability without losing the vintage aesthetic.

For the money, this is a remarkable and historic airplane. It has no damage history and includes complete logs. If this were a tailwheel 170 in such condition, it would easily fetch $80-100k. So, for the $70,000 asking price, it provides easy flying and straightforward ownership with a fascinating pedigree and stunningly good looks.

You can arrange financing of the aircraft through FLYING Finance and quickly calculate your monthly payment using the airplane finance calculator. For more information, email info@flyingfinance.com.