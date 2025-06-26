

While attending the Sun ’n Fun Aerospace Expo back in April, I had the pleasure of meeting and spending time with Mr. Light Sport himself, Dan Johnson.

Many of you may know Johnson from his monthly Plane & Pilot columns and website, bydanjohnson.com, a popular light sport resource that will soon be integrated into the P&P website.

Since Johnson is working his way toward retirement, he is handing the baton off to people such as myself to continue the mission of telling the story of these light sport aircraft (LSA).

However, my experience with light sport is fairly limited, so Johnson knew we had to make the most of our two hours together at the airshow.

At only 5-feet, 4 inches tall, the small J-230D makes McLeod look like a giant.

“All right, let’s just go out and walk the booths,” said Johnson. “I’ll start introducing you to everyone I know, and we’ll have them teach you a little bit about each of these airplanes.”

And with that, we were off.

After introductions were made at AirCam and Flight Design, Johnson and I headed off for Jabiru. Initially thinking we were going to meet with an engine manufacturer, I was surprised to learn that this Australian-based company is not only known for its powerplants but also a series of LSAs. Admittedly embarrassed that I didn’t know this fun fact ahead of getting to the booth, Johnson introduced me to Scott and Michael Severen, a father-and-son duo heading up Jabiru’s North American imports and sales through their company, US Sport Planes.

Michael, who is also the president of the Light Aircraft Manufacturers Association (LAMA), walked me through all that Jabiru has to offer, including three different models of LSA (including a multi-engine trainer), a variety of engines, and even uncrewed aircraft.

“Come check out the J-230,” said Michael Severen. “As you can see, there’s enough space for all your bags and both your dogs.”

Severen knew how to make me an immediate fan, as I envisioned my two dogs, 40- and 50-pound Australian Shepherds, in the rear seat/baggage area in place of the two stuffed dogs they had on display.

When Michael learned that I was living in Fredericksburg, Texas, he replied. “No way, we’re in Denton, up near Dallas. Let’s get you in one of these sometime soon for a demo.”

A day after returning home from Sun ’n Fun, Michael Severen sent a text asking if his demo pilot, Hugh Hunton, could fly down the following week for the flight. “Twist my arm,” I thought. A week later, I met Hunton and his wife at the Hangar Hotel at Gillespie County Airport (T82) in Fredericksburg to try the Jabiru 230-D on for size.

Hunton and McLeod pilot the J-230D around South Texas.

Although I had seen the aircraft in person at Sun ’n Fun, it looked much smaller sitting on the ramp next to the usual Cessna types. But the J-230D still packs an impressive punch. Featuring a Jabiru 3300 120 hp, 6-cylinder, air-cooled engine, the aircraft was built to accommodate a 1,675 pound gross weight.

“But this is more than we can use for light sport, so to sell them in the United States we remove the rear seat and limit you to 1,320 pounds,” said Hunton. “But we have the J-230M, and that is MOSAIC ready. When MOSAIC comes into effect, you can bring it to a service center, and we will write a new certificate of airworthiness and weight and balance. That will allow you to put in the back seat and use the 1,675 pound gross weight.”

With more than 2,000 flying examples around the world, the Jabiru is an economical favorite among the light sport community. With starting prices around $205,000 for a brand-new J-230M, and $165,000 for a like new, 2-year-old J-230D with 125 hours, the numbers are hard to argue with, especially when compared to the legacy American manufacturers. And with a 2,000-hour TBO engine that uses the same spark plugs as your car, it seems as though Jabiru stands behind its mission of simplicity and affordability emphasized in their advertising tagline, “We can all fly.”

After a brief and by the book walkaround, Hunton and I climbed in. Although the aircraft felt remarkably too simple, from the sliding and twisting door locking mechanisms, metal trim lever (that more closely resembled something my dad made in a hurry in his shop), a handbrake beyond the U-shaped stick/yoke, and a plain felt headliner throughout, I had my doubts. But I also reminded myself this would soon be the most cost-effective, newer airplane I had ever flown.

It was time to put it to the test.

Following a simple starting procedure (that included the use of a choke), the Jabiru came to life in a calm and comfortable manner. As we taxied to the run-up area, Hunton encouraged me to plan ahead if I needed to make a turn: “It will not turn tight.” With that in mind, I executed my turn in the cul-de-sac of a run-up area and pointed the nose into the wind. Fighting the urge to brake with my feet, I transitioned from aft pressure on the stick (a tailwheel habit I refuse to break) to gently pulling back on the handbrake.

“After landing, once you have the airplane under control, just move your hand forward from holding the stick forward to the handbrake, just as you’re doing now,” said Hunton. “You will still have full aileron control by moving your arm side to side, and you’ll have brakes too.”

What an interesting concept, I thought.

After ensuring our oil temperature was warm enough for a run-up, Hunton instructed me to advance the throttle to 2,000 rpm. With a successful magneto and carburetor heat check, we set the trim for takeoff (using that strange, yet simple metal trim tab referenced earlier) and set takeoff flaps using a toggle switch on the panel.

“Gillespie traffic, Jabiru 570BL departing Runway 14, Gillespie,” I announced on frequency. After ensuring short final was clear, I lined up on centerline, added right aileron to counteract the always present crosswind, and advanced the throttle. Although the Jabiru was far from a fire-breathing dragon, it wasn’t exactly sluggish either. I would compare the acceleration to a lightweight Cessna 172 taking off on a cool morning from an airport relatively close to sea level.

Once I rotated around 50 mph (which might have been a touch too soon), I lowered the nose and accelerated to 80. After retracting the flaps, I made a turn to the east to spiral up through a scattered layer. With clouds on our mind, Hunton explained the instrument restrictions of the aircraft.

“You can equip this with an IFR navigator, and you can train IFR in [a special light sport aircraft],” Hunton said. “The only restriction is you can’t fly in IMC. But you can get your instrument ticket in one of these.”

As we made our way above the layer, I couldn’t help but feel as though I had flown a Jabiru before. The takeoff, climbout, and straight and level characteristics resembled those of Cessnas, however, there was one arena where the Jabiru really stood out.

“You’re wide open at 7.8 gallons an hour,” said Hunton. “And we can burn auto fuel, but it has to be premium. There can’t be any alcohol in it because the tanks are made of fiberglass, and you don’t want to melt them with ethanol.”

As I leveled off at 4,500 feet, I allowed the aircraft to accelerate, then pulled the power back to 2,800 rpm. “Red line is 3,200 rpm, but we’ve got the yellow arc because under the current light sport rules you’re limited to 120 knots,” said Hunton.

Using the trim tab that was admittedly growing on me, I released forward pressure on the stick and was impressed with a 122-knot cruising speed. Although I temporarily found myself breaking the speed limit for light sport regulations, it was nice to see what this little airplane could really do.

“I have a couple hundred hours in different versions of the Jabiru, and I haven’t found anything that has scared me yet,” said Hunton as I set up for a power on stall.

As I continued to pull back on the stick, the stall horn and angle-of-attack indicator began to make their presence known. “This is the part that makes me laugh,” Hunton said. With more of a “mush” than a stall, I moved the ailerons to the left and right and still had complete control. Finally, I pushed the nose over, applied power, and went on to complete a series of power off and dirty stalls. Each “stall” was a completely uneventful mush, so there’s no need in eating up space on the page to describe the exact same occurrences. Simply put, a 172 has more “abrupt” stall tendencies than the J-230.

As I headed back in the direction of the airport to practice landings, I couldn’t help but notice how comfortable the aircraft was.

“I wouldn’t mind going across the country in this, especially burning only 5 gallons an hour,” I told Hunton. Replied Hunton: “That’s exactly why we promote it as a touring airplane.The basic airplane, brand new, will have a Garmin G3X and two axis autopilot without the control head. Then there will be ADS-B In and Out and a one comm radio—a perfect setup for long cross countries.”

Directly over midfield, I pulled the power back and set up for a right downwind. Abeam the numbers, I added a notch of flaps but had to extend due to traffic. Higher than I would have liked, I decided to “slip the straw” as Hunton calls it, referring to the aircraft’s pencil-like fuselage. It wouldn’t be Texas without a gusty 25-knot crosswind, so with all the right aileron I could manage, I kept the speed up and attempted to maintain centerline as the wind pushed us from side to side. Surprisingly, the airplane (which only weighs 850 pounds at its empty weight) handled the wind better than expected as I touched down just to the right of centerline.

As we rolled down the runway, I instinctively moved my feet to the top of the rudder pedals, however, I quickly remembered my brakes were a far cry away from my feet. As soon as I felt like I could take my hand off the stick, and move it forward through the “U” shape of the yoke, I reached my hand forward toward the handbrake. Applying pressure to the right side of the “U,” I was able to keep right aileron into the wind and apply gradual brake pressure.

Although it felt foreign to control aileron input with my forearm, and brake with my hand, it worked surprisingly well. Now I wouldn’t want to land the airplane in more than a 25-knot crosswind (the POH says the demonstrated crosswind component is 14 mph), sometimes we don’t have a choice. It is nice to know that such a light airplane could handle this demand with relative ease.

All in all, the Jabiru J-230D was a pleasant and welcome surprise. Although the aircraft is not equipped with the latest and greatest in luxury, that is what makes this airplane unique and approachable to almost any aircraft buyer. With smooth and docile handling characteristics, the airplane is a “pussycat,” as Hunton so eloquently put it.

A perfect traveler, trainer, or Sunday cruiser, the J-230D has earned my stamp of approval.