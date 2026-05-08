Flying the Great Lakes: A Pilot’s Midwest Rediscovery

You might not guess it, but this Georgia peach doesn’t have the most Southern roots. I actually hail from the Great Lakes State of Michigan—though my twangy accent tends to throw most people for a loop.

With a strong working-class family history in the automotive industry and an ingrained love for raw American horsepower and manufacturing, it’s no surprise I gravitated towards airplanes as a teenager. What has surprised me, though, is how only recently I’ve begun to understand just how much my Michigan and auto industry roots quietly shaped my initial interest in general aviation.

The Midwest, despite being my birthplace, always felt a bit distant. My family relocated to Georgia when I was just 4, and for years Michigan existed more as a summer destination to visit my grandparents—and, more recently, as the home of the annual pilgrimage to EAA AirVenture Oshkosh in Wisconsin.

But over the past few years that perspective has shifted. I’ve felt a growing desire to explore the Midwest at a deeper level—not just as the backdrop for AirVenture but as a region with its own rich flying culture, distinct personalities, and unique experiences.

So when the idea came up to feature the Great Lakes region—particularly Michigan and Wisconsin—for Plane + Pilot’s May/June issue, I’ll admit, I hesitated. Coming off recent flying adventures in Idaho and Montana—arguably some of the most dramatic and rugged GA experiences in the country—I found myself wondering: What could the Midwest possibly offer that compares?

The short answer is…nothing. But that’s exactly the point.

Flying over Michigan and Wisconsin doesn’t try to compete with the drama of the northern Rockies—and it doesn’t need to. Instead, the Midwest reveals itself more quietly, one mile at a time.

With an Aviat Husky A-1C as my chariot, I began to see that unique beauty unfold from above. Starting in Wisconsin at the Middleton Municipal Airport (C29), the landscape slowly stretched out in soft, layered textures, with rolling hills giving way to farmland then to pine forests tracing the curves of gently winding rivers.

From there, northern Michigan offered something entirely different. The waters of Lake Michigan and Lake Huron shift into shades you wouldn’t expect this far from the ocean—deep blues fading into vibrant turquoise along remote shorelines, where access often comes only by airplane, seaplane, or boat.

It’s this contrast—dense forests, winding coastlines, open farmland, and vast water—that creates a flying experience just as memorable as the mountainous West, only in a completely different way.

That’s what this issue is really about—rediscovering, or perhaps discovering for the first time, the richness of general aviation across Michigan and Wisconsin, far beyond the iconic draw of AirVenture.

Whether you’re planning your next cross-country or simply looking for inspiration, the opportunities here are anything but limited.

Seaplane folks on a dock at Michigan’s Isle Royale. [Credit: Jim Stevenson]

Maybe that means seeking out something a little more memorable than the average $100 hamburger. A flight into Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport (KAZO), for example, might reward you with a refreshing mango mocktail and Peruvian-style grilled chicken—best enjoyed while watching WACO YMF-5s, Great Lakes biplanes, and Junkers A50 Juniors in their final stages of production.

Or perhaps you’re thinking ahead. While the ice will be long gone by the time this issue reaches your hands, Wisconsin aviator Jason McDowell walks through the art of landing on frozen lakes. It’s a reminder that this region offers year-round flying opportunities, each with its own set of skills and rewards.

If your idea of adventure leans more off the beaten path, Wisconsin’s network of grass strips provides the perfect playground, especially in an aircraft like the Aviat Husky, where every takeoff and landing feels like its own payoff.

Then there are the places that stick with you long after shutting down. Mackinac Island is one of those—a perfect mix of history, scenery, and aviation. The approach alone, with the Mackinac Bridge in view, is something you won’t forget. Add in the smell of fresh fudge, a hint of lavender in the air, and the steady clip-clopping sounds of horse hooves, it’s easy to see why so many pilots make this their annual getaway.

Head a little farther northwest, and the Keweenaw Peninsula in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula brings a different kind of magic—more remote, more rugged, and a little more off the radar. As the least-visited national park in the country, you can only get there by seaplane or ferry, which makes the trip feel just like another part of the destination’s appeal.

In the end, what makes flying across Michigan and Wisconsin so compelling isn’t just the scenery. It’s the realization that great aviation experiences don’t have to be extreme to be extraordinary. Sometimes, they’re found in the places you least expect, waiting for you to give them a chance.

For me, returning to the region where I was born—this time from the front seat—has been more than a trip. It’s been a rediscovery. One that’s reshaped how I see the Midwest, and perhaps even how I see flying itself.

I hope this issue inspires you to see it the same way.

This column first appeared in the May/June 2026 Issue of Plane + Pilot magazine.

