A Pilot’s Playground: Missoula

Nestled on the western edge of Montana is a city (and airport) unlike all the rest—Missoula and the Missoula Montana Airport (KMSO).

If you’re beginning to envision cowboys, Stetsons, and the smell of horse manure, think again.

Although Missoula is a mere 54 nm flight north of the Chief Joseph Ranch, the set of the iconic western drama Yellowstone, Missoula is a far cry from the sights and scenes depicted in the fictional television series.

As Big Sky Country’s second-largest town with a population of under 80,000, Missoula is a young, hip, and artsy place driven by its vibrant community and the University of Montana.

Tucked in between the Mission and Bitterroot mountain ranges to the northeast and southwest, Mount Jumbo and Mount Sentinel in town, and the Clark Fork River cutting through the city’s center, Missoula is just as wonderful to observe as it is to actively explore. With year-round opportunities ranging from river surfing and fly-fishing to downhill skiing and snowmobiling, it truly offers an activity for every season and every adventurer.

But for me, and most pilots, the airport is where the vast majority of shenanigans take place.

Seeing Missoula from the air is the only way of truly understanding the beauty of this locale. [Credit: Jordan Lefler]

Missoula Montana Airport (KMSO)

With such activity and beauty surrounding the airport, KMSO is far from just another Class D airport. It’s an ecosystem that supports every facet of aviation, from commercial airlines, aerial firefighting and the adventurous spirit of general aviation.

Over the last six months, I have spent my fair share of time discovering this friendly airport. From getting to know the voices of controllers, checkout flights, an instrument written exam, and backcountry adventures, KMSO was a home base that served me well.

If you’re flying into the airport for work or play, here are a few things to know.

FBOs

There are two FBOs on the field: Minuteman Aviation and Northstar Jet. Each with their own vibes, both are just as friendly as the other. Expect a more hometown, mom-and-pop feel at Minuteman, and a slightly more corporate feel combined with a hustling and bustling ramp at Northstar.

At the time of publication, there are no landing fees associated with Minuteman or Northstar, and no ramp or overnight fees at Minuteman. A $50 overnight fee and $15 ramp usage fee are in effect for Northstar.

More often than not, particularly during the offseason months (fall and winter), and especially when arranged ahead of time, both FBOs can accommodate GA aircraft in one of their large, heated hangars.

There is only one self-serve fuel pump on the field, located across the Northstar ramp at the corner of taxiway Alpha and Alpha Three. As someone who has spent a fair share of time fighting fuel pumps across the country, this is by far one of the most well-maintained and looked-after pumps I have used.

And it’s always far more economical than full-service fillings.

Airport Attractions

If museums suit your fancy, KMSO is home to the Museum of Mountain Flying. The museum, which aims to preserve aviation and smokejumping history in the Rocky Mountain region, serves as home to Miss Montana, a restored 1944 Douglas C-47 Skytrain.

The aircraft holds a tragic place in history. In 1949, N24320 dropped 15 smokejumpers into the Mann Gulch Fire near Helena, Montana, where 12 of the 15 jumpers and a fire watchguard on the ground died fighting the blaze. It is one of the deadliest smokejumping accidents on record.

Today, Miss Montana can be seen enjoying her rightful place in the skies over Missoula or enjoying well-deserved rest at the Museum of Mountain Flying hangar located off Taxiway Charlie, next to the airline terminal.

But Miss Montana isn’t the only aircraft you’ll see frequenting KMSO’s ramps that is deserving of a second glance.

Neptune Aviation, one of the most notable aerial firefighting operations in the world, also calls the airport home, and with that, so does its fleet of BAe 146 air tankers. Painted in Neptune’s distinct red-and-white livery, the tankers can be seen on the Northstar ramp coming and going to fight wildfires all over the country.

There is no shortage of things to do in Missoula. From enjoying a burger or chicken and waffles at a local eatery to landing on a sandbar, there’s an activity for every type of adventurer. [Credit: Jordan Lefler]

In Town

After landing and checking out KMSO, find your way into town by grabbing a courtesy car or Uber ride. Make sure to reserve a room at the DoubleTree hotel overlooking the Clark Fork and the “M” Trail on Mount Sentinel—you can’t miss it.

After indulging in a complimentary cookie (or two), enjoying the sights and sounds from your balcony, and maybe catching the sight of a hang glider or two, you’ll definitely be in need of a meal and beverage.

Although Missoula isn’t exactly known for its cuisine, there are a few must-visit spots.

If a beer and burger appeal to the senses, it’s imperative to swing down to the Missoula Club.

This nostalgic, no-frills dive bar pulls in locals, students, and tourists alike with its unfiltered spirit, cheap drinks, and a not-so-easily-forgotten smell of burgers frying up on the griddle.

It’s as if Waffle House and a dive bar conceived a secret love child. It’s just that good. Make sure to bring cash, as this old-school establishment is just as simple as its menu options.

A couple blocks away on West Front Street lies a far more traditional eating experience. Top Hat, a trendy gastropub, is another local go-to. Featuring an expansive outdoor seating area in the warmer months along with live bands and a wide menu and drink selection, health nuts and guilty-pleasure seekers alike will be looking for excuses to go back.

Let’s face it. No meal is complete without dessert. Although highly controversial to Missoulians, my go-to ice cream shop is Sweet Peaks, rather than the more famous Big Dipper located on Higgins. Conveniently located near Top Hat, Sweet Peaks dishes out my favorite ice cream—two scoops of huckleberry in a homemade waffle cone. No matter the season, Sweet Peaks is worth the caloric intake.

Whether you’re just passing through or sticking around for a few days, it’s impossible to ignore Missoula’s distinct appeal. From jaw-dropping, snow-covered mountains to rivers, lakes, and valleys, the city is truly a pilot’s ultimate playground.

This article first appeared in the January/February 2026 issue of Plane + Pilot magazine.