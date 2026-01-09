Photos of the Week: Jan. 5-9, 2026

Tag along on a flight from Missoula, Montana (KMSO) to Big Creek (U60) in the Idaho Backcountry.

Deep in the heart of the Idaho wilderness lies the Big Creek Lodge, a legendary backcountry destination that serves as the ultimate basecamp for pilots and outdoor enthusiasts alike. Owned and operated by the Idaho Aviation Association, the lodge offers comfortable housing, hot meals, and a unique sense of camaraderie that can be hard to find anywhere else.

Whether you’re looking to sharpen your mountain flying skills or simply escape the noise of the modern world, Big Creek is the perfect place to touch down and disconnect.

Photos by Jordan Lefler