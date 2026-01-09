Photos of the Week: Jan. 5-9, 2026

Read about the right way to fly the Idaho Backcountry in the January/February issue of Plane + Pilot magazine.

Cayla McLeod
Verified
Edited By: Travis Tingle
Tag along on a flight from Missoula, Montana (KMSO) to Big Creek (U60) in the Idaho Backcountry. [Credit: Jordan Lefler]
Tag along on a flight from Missoula, Montana (KMSO) to Big Creek (U60) in the Idaho Backcountry. [Credit: Jordan Lefler]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • The article details a flight to Big Creek Lodge, a legendary backcountry destination located deep within the Idaho wilderness.
  • Owned and operated by the Idaho Aviation Association, the lodge serves as an ultimate basecamp for pilots and outdoor enthusiasts, offering comfortable housing, hot meals, and a sense of camaraderie.
  • Big Creek is presented as an ideal place to sharpen mountain flying skills or simply disconnect from the modern world.
See a mistake? Contact us.

Tag along on a flight from Missoula, Montana (KMSO) to Big Creek (U60) in the Idaho Backcountry.

Deep in the heart of the Idaho wilderness lies the Big Creek Lodge, a legendary backcountry destination that serves as the ultimate basecamp for pilots and outdoor enthusiasts alike. Owned and operated by the Idaho Aviation Association, the lodge offers comfortable housing, hot meals, and a unique sense of camaraderie that can be hard to find anywhere else.

Whether you’re looking to sharpen your mountain flying skills or simply escape the noise of the modern world, Big Creek is the perfect place to touch down and disconnect.

Photos by Jordan Lefler

[Credit: Jordan Lefler]
[Credit: Jordan Lefler]
[Credit: Jordan Lefler]
[Credit: Jordan Lefler]
[Credit: Jordan Lefler]
[Credit: Jordan Lefler]

Cayla McLeod

Cayla McLeod is a private pilot with a love for all things tailwheel and grass strips. She has been actively involved in general aviation for the last decade, and can’t imagine life without flying and the people that go with it.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter

Get the latest Plane & Pilot Magazine stories delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE