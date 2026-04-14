National STOL Ignites 2026 Season in Louisiana, Reveals Full Year of Competition

National STOL (short takeoff and landing), the nationwide competition series dedicated to short takeoff and landing ability, kicked off its inaugural event of the 2026 season on April 10-11 in Jennings, Louisiana. The weekend’s event, dubbed Swamp STOL, was the sixth time the competition has come to Jennings, making it the longest-running location in the series’ history.

Prior to Swamp STOL, National STOL unveiled its entire 2026 calendar, which includes competitions through the end of October.

Following the Jennings competition, the next event will be Appalachian Mountain STOL in Shippenville, Pennsylvania, on May 8-9, followed by Pony Express STOL in St. Joseph, Missouri, on May 29-30.

Midsummer action continues with Sodbusters STOL in Hartford, Wisconsin, on July 17-18, before heading west for Rocky Mountain STOL in Pinedale, Wyoming, on August 14-15, and Oregon STOL in Creswell, on August 28-29.

The circuit then moves to Lebanon, Tennessee, for Music City STOL on October 8-9, then concludes the schedule with the Lonestar STOL/National Finals in Sulphur Springs, Texas, on October 30-31.

Creswell, Oregon, is a new addition to the calendar, as the organization continues to expand its reach and give new fans and pilots the opportunity to experience STOL competitions firsthand. Also new this year is the inclusion of Lebanon Municipal Airport (M54) as the host for Music City STOL, while the traditional venue, Music City Executive Airport (KXNX), undergoes construction.

Established in 2020, the competition series is entering its sixth year where pilots compete in multiple events throughout the season, accumulating points toward the annual championship along the way.

Competitions are broken up into classes depending on aircraft weight and certification. At the top tier is the Unlimited Class, a premier category open to all aircraft types—often purpose-built race planes—where pilots compete for the shortest total takeoff and landing distance. For those new to the sport, the Rookie Class provides a relaxed, noncompetitive environment for mentorship and practice, while the Exhibition Class accommodates heavier single-engine aircraft over 5,801 pounds and twin-engine models that do not fit into standard categories. There are no prizes or seasonal standings for both the Rookie and Exhibition classes.

Also included are the Standard classes, which are divided into specific brackets such as Touring, Wilderness, Backcountry, and Adventure, among others. These classes are broken into groups based on their FAA-certified or Experimental designation, along with a particular gross weight range.

For races to commence there must be at least two aircraft in a class for the class to compete.

At its core, National STOL looks to highlight precision, safety, and pilot skill while demonstrating how exciting general aviation can be.

National STOL event tickets are available online, and each competition is broadcast live on the National STOL YouTube channel.