2026 Texas Aviation Calendar: Airshows, Fly-Ins, and STOL Contests

In a state as big as Texas, if you guessed it would offer lots of fun flying events, you would be right. Here are some of our favorites:

Women In Aviation International

When: March 19-21

Where: Gaylord Texan Resort & Conference Center, Dallas

Rundown: This three-day gathering brings together aviation and aerospace professionals from around the globe for inspiring speakers, hands-on education, career opportunities, and unmatched networking.

Wings Over West Texas Airshow

When: Usually mid-April, dates TBA as of press time

Where: Dyess Air Force Base (KDYS), Abilene

Rundown: This annual event typically includes military and civilian aviation performers like the Canadian Snowbirds, aerobatic pilots, and the Goodyear Blimp. It’s a major free event featuring static displays, historical aircraft, and thrilling aerial acts, drawing large crowds to the West Texas area.

Wings Over South Texas

When: April 18-19

Where: Naval Air Station Kingsville (KNQI)

Rundown: The U.S. Navy Blue Angels headline the airshow, which returns to NAS Kingsville for the first time since 2022. Additional performers on the schedule include Brad Wursten, Brian Correll, Erik Edgren, a MicroJet, and the fiery Tora! Tora! Tora! Pearl Harbor reenactment demonstration.

Central Texas Airfest

When: May 3-5

Where: Draughon-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport (KTPL), Temple

Rundown: The largest airshow in Central Texas, this three-day event put on by the Commemorative Air Force (CAF) includes a Friday night display filled with smoke, pyrotechnics, and fireworks. You’ll also see the classic Tora! Tora! Tora! performance, along with the B-25 Devil Dog, A-26, and P-63 King Cobra.

Aero Estates Airpark Fly-In

When: May 9 (10 a.m.-2 p.m.)

Where: Aero Estates Executive Airpark (T25/TX1), Frankston

Rundown: This event is for seaplanes as well as wheel planes. Come for fun food, an antique car show, aircraft static displays, live band, games, and more. T25 is the Aero Estates Airport and TX1 is the Aero Estates Seaplane Base.

Under The Wire Fly-In

When: September 25-26

Where: Flying V Ranch (T26), Louise

Rundown: 2026 marks the 37th annual edition of this fun fly-in at the 3,000-foot grass strip. Centered around Robbie Vajados’ Stearman restoration operation, Texas Stearmans, the fly in welcomes pilots from near and far. Friday fly-ins usually enjoy a pizza party in the evening, followed by plenty of dusk warbird formation flying. RV parking is available (no hookups) or bring a tent and camp under the oaks (no shower facilities). Hotel rides are available to nearby chains. Saturday brings many more arrivals and fun flying, plus goodies from local vendors, which often include breakfast, coffee, and a variety of food trucks. There’s usually a flour bombing contest in the afternoon, followed by a barbecue-catered dinner and hangar party. Most pilots depart Sunday.

Pilots rest under the shade of a Bucker Jungmann during the heat of the day at the Under the Wire Fly-In. [Credit: Cayla McLeod]

Reklaw Fly-In

When: October 23-25

Where: Flying M Ranch (7TA7)

Rundown: Last year’s event was one of the smaller groups, however it still had 688 registered attendees and 74 aircraft, including a Beech 18 and a North American T-6 Texan. Fun performance events, a pumpkin carving, dinner, raffle, and camping are some of the highlights of this annual event entering its 41st year. Pitch a tent under the wing, and enjoy a general aviation event unlike all the rest.

Amigo Airshow

When: October 24-25

Where: Biggs Army Airfield at Fort Bliss (KBIF), El Paso

Rundown: The first Amigo Airsho took place in El Paso in 1981 and, over the next 30 years, grew into one of the area’s premier aviation events. Developed to honor armed forces service members, the “sho” featured military aircraft, precision aerobatics and other flight demonstrations, and STEM exhibits on the ground. The airshow was discontinued in 2012 but revived 12 years later. Now, once again each fall, the roar of engines is heard in the skies above Biggs Army Airfield. This year’s event will feature the Navy Blue Angels and Air Force F-16 Viper Demo Team.

Wings Over Houston Airshow

When: October 31-November 1

Where: Ellington Airport (KEFD), Houston

Rundown: The Air Force Thunderbirds, America’s “Loud & Proud” Red, White, & Blue jet team, will headline a celebration of America’s 250th birthday—on Halloween weekend. One of the top airshows in the United States, this Houston event is dedicated to showcasing vintage World War II aircraft, along with the thrills of modern aviation, and has supported a variety of local and national charities during its 40-plus-year history.

Airplanes & Coffee

Phone: 214-817-4367

Rundown: The folks at Airplanes & Coffee want to “make aviation mainstream.” Their goal is to bring members of the general public to fly-ins so they can get excited about aviation and start flying lessons. Many of the events help fund scholarships so more people can learn to fly.

Here Are Some Of The Group’s 2026 Texas Fly-In Events:

April 11: Terrell (KTRL), 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m., hamburger scholarship fundraiser

May 1-2: Cedar Mills Marina & Resort on Lake Texoma; overnight campout/dinner at Pelican’s Landing. Seaplanes tie up at the marina; landplanes land at Cedar Mills Airport (3T0), a 3,000-foot-by-60-foot turf airstrip in good condition

June 13: Gainesville (KGLE), 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., pancake breakfast and live concert

August 8: Sulphur Springs (KSLR), 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., STOL competition and aviator swap meet

September 12: Temple (KTPL), 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., flour drop competition and silent auction

October 2-4: Ranger Airfield (F23), Old School Fly-In and Airshow No. 18, featuring Travel Air aircraft; see gorgeous vintage Staggerwings, Stearmans, and other flying gems at this beautiful grass airfield; no attendance fee for pilots and passengers; Saturday drive-ins: adults $15, children under 18 free; gate opens at 9 a.m.

October 10: Ardmore, Oklahoma (KADM), pancakes, pumpkin carving, and costume contest

November 14: Mount Pleasant (KOSA), 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., pilot stories at the Mid America Flight Museum

December 12: Paris (KPRX), Christmas in Paris Pancake Fly-In

A Cessna 185 departs the Flying V Ranch (T26) after the Under the Wire Fly-In. [Credit: Cayla McLeod]

F-22 Raptor Demo Team

Rundown: Hang on to your hats because the F-22 will have you craning your neck skyward, even as the afterburners rumble your bones, The F-22 Raptor Demo Team, stationed at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Virginia, showcases the capabilities of the F-22 fifth-generation fighter through precision aerial maneuvers, community outreach, and heritage flights.

Here’s Where You Can Catch The F-22 Demo Performances In

Texas During 2026:

May 2-3: The Great Texas Air Show, Randolph Air Force Base (KRND), part of Joint Base San Antonio—The Air Force Thunderbirds will perform here too. Free to the general public.

November 6-8: Texas Capital Air Show, San Marcos Regional Airport (KHYI)—All proceeds will go to the Wings & Warriors Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

This article first appeared in the March/April 2026 issue of Plane + Pilot magazine.