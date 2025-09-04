Navigating Aviation: A Pilot’s Journey

After making a move all the way across the country from Georgia to Montana, I found myself in a bit of a predicament—an airplane predicament at that.

Over the course of 10 years of GA pilot flying back home, I was able to establish aviation roots that grew deep down into the red Georgia clay. I had a huge support system of pilots, mentors, and airplanes at my disposal thanks to the generosity of a few key individuals.

But when I picked up those roots, I found they wouldn’t grow overnight in Montana’s rocky, mountainous terrain. Without that key support system, I lost all of the airplanes I had the opportunity to fly—basically overnight.

While I knew this was bound to happen, it still was a bit shocking when I arrived at my new home and found myself without a pair of wings to strap on after a long, hard workday.

Within that first week of relocating, I made my way to the Missoula Montana Airport (KMSO) and met up with a CFI for a Cessna 152T and Cessna 172 checkout.

The airplanes, although a far cry from the beastly taildraggers I was used to flying, were my way to rest and relax in the ways that only general aviation can provide.

Although there might not be much ramp appeal about these rental aircraft, for around $100 an hour, I can grab the keys to one that gets me from Point A to Point B safely, efficiently, and much faster than anywhere my Subaru can take me—weather and winds permitting.

And let’s be honest. As a 26-year-old aviation journalist, there is something so financially freeing about being able to rent an aircraft rather than to own one outright. After dabbling in aircraft ownership via a Cessna 170 partnership and Super Decathlon project, I am no longer staying up at night worrying about the added expenses that come along with owning an airplane. When a plug fouls, or the hangar rent increases, it’s quite simply not my problem.

Although I do aspire to be an aircraft owner again one day, that is probably several years down the road. If you’re finding yourself in a similar situation, I encourage you to get out to your local airport and continue to fly. Find the old Cessna 152, 172, or Cherokee, get a quick checkout, and feel the wind beneath your wings.

Not only will it serve as a pure, fun-filled outlet to escape the worries of the world down below, but it also ensures that you stay a safe, proficient, and legal GA pilot.