Hawaii of the Hill Country: A Pilot’s Guide to Horseshoe Bay Resort

Approximately an hour’s drive northwest of Austin, Texas, lies a town that knows less about work and far more about play. It is here in Horseshoe Bay where West Texas oil executives, Dallas bigwigs, and yes, the average general aviation pilot come to recreate in all the right ways.

Although the town is relatively young, as it was only incorporated in 2005, Horseshoe Bay isn’t your average rinse-and-repeat development. With the Horseshoe Bay Resort serving as the social heartbeat, the locale feels more like a luxury cruise ship than a tiny Texas town. From shimmering lake views to classic pink-and-blue Hill Country sunsets, it remains one of the Lone Star State’s most prestigious ZIP codes.

While perhaps unexpected, Horseshoe Bay is deeply rooted in the aviation industry. This bond is thanks to the Jaffe family, whose involvement was spearheaded and made possible by patriarch Morris Douglas Jaffe Sr., a World War II test pilot.

Following the war, Morris and his son Doug founded Comtran and Jetran—companies that became industry leaders by acquiring entire fleets of Boeing 737s and MD-80s to bring them into modern noise compliance. Their reach further expands through their subsidiary, Spectre Air Capital, which specializes in converting passenger aircraft into heavy-duty freighters and elite luxury VIP jets.

A Beechcraft T-6 Texan II trainer flies high over Horseshoe Bay, Texas, after departure. [Credit: Steel Shot Media]

Despite their success in commercial aviation, the Jaffe family’s connection to GA runs deeper than their corporate portfolio suggests. From owning and operating everything from Boeing Stearmans and Bell Huey helicopters to a wide array of smaller GA aircraft, their personal passion is rooted in stick-and-rudder flying.

But what makes pilots want to open their wallets and burn 100LL flying to a town of only 4,500 people?

Well, rather than trying to figure out how to rig extra fuel tanks for a Cessna 172 flight to Hawaii, flying into Horseshoe Bay provides pilots and their families a chance to have a Hawaiian-resort-like experience in the heart of Texas.

“We are one of the top destination resorts in the Southwest United States,” said Louis Jennings, manager of Horseshoe Bay Resort Airport (KDZB).

From award-winning golf and tennis to luxurious pools and marinas, Horseshoe Bay offers a variety of recreational opportunities. Whether you’re looking for a lively sports bar, miniature golf, or a fine dining experience, everything is just a short walk or golf cart ride away.

Overlooking the town and Lake Lyndon B. Johnson, the resort’s runway sits atop a quintessential Hill Country peak. This nearly 6,000-foot strip serves a wide array of aircraft, ranging from historic North American P-51 Mustangs to the Jaffes’ Boeing Business Jets (BBJs).

Interestingly enough, the traffic pattern at KDZB closely mirrors the fluctuations of the oil and gas industry.

“When oil is around $70 a barrel, our biggest point of origin is Midland [in West Texas],” said Jennings. “They come straight out of the oil patch.”

While the oil executives in their BBJs cover the majority of the fees at the privately funded airport, single-engine Cessna owners still pay their fair share with a $47 landing fee.

The floating pool is just one of many attractions for guests to enjoy throughout their visit. [Credit: Horseshoe Bay Resort]

“You can roll up in your Cessna 182 on the ramp at Austin Executive [KEDC], and it’s going to be a $1,200 bill,” said Jennings. “I loathe that. We have two fees. There’s a tie-down fee, and there’s a landing fee.”

In exchange for the landing and overnight fee, pilots receive a level of service rarely found at municipal airports. The FBO boasts a fleet of pristine courtesy cars, on-demand resort shuttles, and special crew rates for those staying the night.

“Make sure to call before you come,” Jennings said. “I don’t want there to be any surprises. Things are just a little different here, but we just love this place and we enjoy sharing it.”

Take It From A Local

“I Love Horseshoe Bay because it delivers resort-level luxury wrapped in laid-back Texas culture. Pilots can touch down at the Horseshoe Bay Resort Jet Center and be on the water or golf course within minutes. Start with a cocktail cruise from the Resort Marina, then book dinner at Waterfront or nearby Bay View Restaurant for relaxed lakefront dining. Spend the next morning boating on constant-level Lake LBJ or teeing off on the award-winning Slick Rock, Ram Rock, or Apple Rock courses. For a quick outing, explore nearby Marble Falls for breakfast at Blue Bonnet Cafe. Horseshoe Bay offers a rare combination of accessibility, beauty, and amenities. You might just like it enough to call me on options to stay longer.”

– Jeramy MchMahon, Horseshoe Bay Resort Realty

This article first appeared in the March/April 2026 issue of Plane + Pilot magazine.