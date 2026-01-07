Firecrown’s Aviation Group Charts Course for 2026; Ryan Ewing Named Group President

Firecrown Media’s Aviation Group this week outlined its strategic vision for 2026, emphasizing a renewed phase of growth and investment across its aviation media portfolio. The company also announced the appointment of Ryan Ewing as president of Firecrown’s Aviation Group, effective immediately.

The announcement follows a transitional 2025 for the Aviation Group, during which Firecrown completed post-acquisition integrations while investing in long-term editorial leadership, digital infrastructure, and platform modernization. These efforts build on previously announced portfolio investments and editorial appointments over the past year.

The initiatives come as FLYING—Firecrown’s flagship aviation brand—prepares to celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2027.

FLYING Magazine cover – December 1964

2025 Highlights

2025 was a pivotal year for Firecrown’s Aviation Group, as we built infrastructure and strengthened our core brands to adapt to a rapidly evolving media landscape. We implemented new systems and doubled down on our flagship titles.

We closed 2025 with the strongest year in the Aviation Group’s history, driven by record financial performance and subscription acquisitions.

The aviation portfolio saw net operating income increase 270 percent year over year, fueled by outstanding performance in advertising and subscription revenues, along with a disciplined focus on unit economics.

We view subscriptions as a key indicator of audience satisfaction, and our team delivered strongly in 2025. Subscriptions rose 160 percent year over year, led by KITPLANES (up 215 percent), FLYING (up 40 percent), and Plane + Pilot (up 35 percent).

Our aircraft listings businesses—Aircraft for Sale and AvBuyer—also delivered outstanding results. Net operating income for Aircraft for Sale rose 525 percent year over year, while AvBuyer increased 83 percent.

Perhaps our biggest turnaround was AVweb, one of aviation’s largest digital media sites, which faced substantial traffic declines in the first half of the year due to Google Search changes. Following some platform upgrades, the publication rebounded strongly, with operating income up 38 percent year over year—most of that growth in the fourth quarter.

Leadership With Broad Aviation Experience

As the group’s new president, Ewing brings more than a decade of aviation-focused experience spanning media leadership, airline operations, airport management, and aviation business strategy.

Prior to assuming the group president role, Ewing served in senior leadership positions within Firecrown’s Aviation Group, overseeing digital strategy, editorial operations, and audience development across brands including FLYING, AVweb, Plane + Pilot, and AirlineGeeks. He previously served as executive editor of AirlineGeeks following its acquisition by Firecrown in 2023.

Ewing is also the founder of AirlineGeeks, a website he launched in 2013 and grew into a widely cited aviation news outlet covering airline operations, networks, fleet planning, and aviation policy. His reporting has included interviews with airline executives, regulators, labor leaders, and manufacturers, and his work has been referenced across the broader media ecosystem.

Ryan Ewing

Beyond publishing, Ewing’s aviation background includes airline planning and scheduling analysis, airport operations and regulatory compliance roles, and corporate communications experience. He holds an MBA and a bachelor’s degree in aviation management and has taught airline management coursework as an adjunct faculty member.

In his role as group president, Ewing will oversee editorial strategy, digital product development, audience growth, and commercial alignment across Firecrown’s Aviation Group.

“Firecrown’s aviation brands have deep roots and credibility within the aviation community,” Ewing said. “2026 is about building on that legacy while delivering modern, digital-first experiences that better serve pilots, aircraft owners, and aviation enthusiasts.”

What to Expect

Building on the groundwork established in 2025, Firecrown’s Aviation Group will advance several key initiatives in the coming year:

Refreshed The Aviation Consumer and Plane + Pilot

The Aviation Consumer and Plane + Pilot magazine will debut rejuvenated identities and digital experiences in 2026. The Aviation Consumer continues as a website under the editorial leadership of veteran journalist Jonathan Welsh , while Plane + Pilot has fully relaunched with a focus on modernized design, clearer editorial positioning, and improved usability for pilots and aircraft owners.

Firecrown will roll out new and improved digital destinations for content from its aviation journals, including The Aviation Consumer, Aviation Safety, and IFR Magazine. These platforms will feature modern navigation, responsive design, improved archives, and tighter integration across the company’s aviation ecosystem.

Across FLYING, AVweb, KITPLANES, Plane + Pilot, and related brands, Firecrown will continue investing in talent, video and audio storytelling, data-driven reporting, and evergreen educational content. This includes ongoing expansion at AVweb under new editor Matt Ryan, reinforcing the brand’s focus on timely news and analysis for the aviation community.

New Plane + Pilot cover

“2026 represents a reset and a recommitment to our aviation audience,” said Craig Fuller, CEO of Firecrown. “After a year focused on integration, we’re investing in clearer brands, stronger digital platforms, and deeper editorial coverage across the Aviation Group. This is about building durable, modern aviation media for the long term.”

Looking Ahead

With leadership continuity in place and platform improvements underway, Firecrown’s Aviation Group enters 2026 focused on sustainable growth, deeper audience engagement, and reinforcing its role as a trusted source of aviation storytelling.

We plan to build on this momentum in 2026 with new investments in our print offerings, enhanced digital solutions, and a more holistic approach to delivering the most engaging aviation content to our audiences.

“2025 was about stabilizing and setting the foundation,” Ewing said. “2026 is about execution—delivering better products, stronger storytelling, and a more connected aviation media experience.”