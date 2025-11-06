Plane & Pilot Ready for Relaunch

As of the November/December 2025 issue, I am celebrating my first year with Plane & Pilot. When I was originally hired as assistant editor under the guidance of a seasoned and well-respected editor in chief, my role was straightforward—write assigned stories, pitch fresh features, report on news and trends, and edit articles from other writers for accuracy.

In many ways, I was on autopilot. Well, in April my autopilot was disconnected, as I was informed that my editor in chief would be taking on a new, exciting life assignment with another employer. With no formal background in magazine publishing, I leaned on my aviation knowledge, absorbed a crash course in the daily operations, and adapted as quickly as possible.

Yes, there was a learning curve but also an incredible opportunity to step out of my comfort zone and lead a legacy aviation publication.

After realizing that the future of Plane & Pilot was entirely in my hands, I began to dream a bit bigger. I asked myself: In what ways could we set ourselves apart from other aviation magazines? What truly reflects the heart and spirit of general aviation? What challenges are everyday pilots facing? Those questions became the foundation for a rebranding of this long-standing aviation publication.

Inspired by an adventurous spirit, a mountainous backyard, and a love for 100LL-fueled experiences, I began to imagine a Plane & Pilot that was more than just a magazine. With the support of the leaders at Firecrown Media and many hours of brainstorming and planning, that vision has taken shape.

Beginning in January, we’ll be relaunching Plane & Pilot with a bold new focus on adventure, lifestyle, and the shared love of flight.

This new chapter will continue to highlight the airplanes we’ve always covered but with more of an emphasis on the journey, destinations, gear, and most importantly, the people who make aviation so inspiring. From first-hand pilot experiences to action-packed itineraries, gear guides, and profiles of aviators who embody the adventurous spirit, the redesigned Plane & Pilot will be an aviation magazine unlike any other.

Of course, none of this would be possible without our loyal subscribers, readers, and advertisers. For 60 years, your support has made this publication a trusted companion for pilots across the country.

As we prepare to launch this next era, we do so with deep gratitude for your commitment and passion for aviation—and our brand.

We can’t wait to embark on this new adventure with you. For a closer look at what’s next for Plane & Pilot, read our upcoming article “Turning the Page”.