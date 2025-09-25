EAA Making Push for 2.5 Million Youth Flights

In an effort to thrust itself over the finish line of an impressive milestone, the Experimental Aircraft Association announced a campaign focused on achieving 2.5 million Young Eagles program flights carried out by EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2026.

Dubbed “Mission 2.5” by the organization, the EAA is encouraging its members to participate in the cause by offering their resources to kids with an interest in aviation in the spirit of passing their knowledge and passion to the next generation. The EAA is offering recognition to pilots who fly 25 Young Eagles as part of their “25 for 2.5” campaign.

“From those first Young Eagle flights at Oshkosh in July 1992 to today, more than 50,000 EAA-member pilots have shared their time, aircraft and knowledge to open the world of flight to young people,” said EAA CEO Jack Pelton. “We now see its effect in developing two generations of pilots. We are now calling upon EAA members to reach the next big milestone of 2.5 million Young Eagles flown in the next 10 months and to celebrate this achievement with us at Oshkosh next July.”

In a press release on Wednesday, the EAA said that there have been 2,453,776 Young Eagles flown throughout the program’s 30 year history. That number has increased by about 200 flights over the past 24 hours according to a flight tracker on the group’s website.

EAA chapters that participate in new Young Eagles volunteer pilot recruitment will be eligible for extra credits that can be used for additional resources like covering tuition for attendees at the EAA Air Academy residence camp.

“As I visit Young Eagles rallies, the volunteer leaders often tell me the same thing—there are plenty of eager kids ready to go flying, but more pilots are needed and always welcome,” said Jimmy Graham, a Young Eagles chairman and retired NFL All-Pro tight end. “We aviators all have had that one flight that sparked our love of aviation, so it’s time to get involved and sign up to fly Young Eagles. You can make a difference. Who knows where that young person could go because of your willingness to take them flying?”

The Young Eagles program is a free initiative aimed at sparking a greater youth involvement in aviation by giving those aged 8-17 their first ride in a GA airplane.

Throughout the course of the Young Eagles’ history, youngsters have flown their inaugural flight in virtually every type of aircraft—from corporate jets to hot-air balloons—on every continent except Antarctica.

Since its inception, the program has grown to encompass more than just a free plane ride. Those who participate in a Young Eagles flight are eligible to enroll in Sporty’s Pilot Shop Learn To Fly Course, an online private pilot ground school, free of charge.

Earlier this month the program launched the Young Eagles Connect portal that pairs aspiring, young pilots with an experienced pilot, such as their Young Eagles pilot or an EAA chapter member, to provide support during their educational journey.