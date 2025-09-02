EAA Launches New Support for Aspiring Pilots

Young people interested in pursuing aviation knowledge now have additional layers of support at their disposal as they begin their flying journey.

The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) has launched its Young Eagles Connect portal that puts young, aspiring pilots in contact with mentors who can offer encouragement and guidance throughout the early stages of their flight education.

The portal is available to those who have participated in the EAA’s Young Eagles program and enrolled in the Sporty’s Pilot Shop Learn To Fly Course. Students who take advantage of the new portal can share their progress with an experienced mentor, such as their Young Eagles pilot or an EAA chapter member, who will follow their educational journey.

“The goal of Young Eagles Connect is to have aspiring aviators stay connected, stay inspired, and stay on course,” said David Leiting, EAA Young Eagles program manager. “This connection is an added benefit to Young Eagles who look to discover more through EAA’s programs that are available to follow their initial Young Eagles flight.”

If the mentor happens to be a CFI, they can automatically receive access to some of their mentee’s work, reviewing video progress and FAA practice test results through Sporty’s CFI website. Those who are not CFIs can still help review their student’s work by requesting access through the EAA’s Young Eagles office.

The EAA Young Eagles program is a free initiative, designed to inspire kids in aviation by giving those ages 8-17 their first free ride in a GA airplane. Since its inception in 1992, over 2.5 million youngsters have taken a free ride through the program.

Usually valued at around $299, Sporty’s Learn To Fly Course is free to those who have completed a Young Eagles flight.

As a program, the Young Eagles host a number of youth-related activities throughout the year, including local EAA chapter-based events and the EAA Air Academy summer residence camp.