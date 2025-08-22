EAA Announces Sport Aviation Halls of Fame Inductees

The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) has unveiled its 2025 class of inductees into the Sport Aviation Halls of Fame. Five new members will have their legacies enshrined at the EAA Aviation Museum in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, on November 12 with each representing a different area of aviation.

The list of inductees includes Vic Syracuse (EAA Homebuilders Hall of Fame), a writer and former chairman of the EAA Homebuilt Aircraft Council; Dave Cronk (EAA Ultralights Hall of Fame), ultralight designer and 1975 hang gliding world champion; Mark Holliday (Vintage Aircraft Association Hall of Fame), chief pilot of the Vintage Aero Flying Museum; and Darrel Berry (Warbirds of America Hall of Fame), founding member of the Ridge Runner flight team.

Each new member encompasses their own specific area of aviation expertise.

Posthumously receiving induction is Rob Holland, 13-time national Unlimited aerobatic champion and famed airshow performer, entering the International Aerobatic Club Hall of Fame. Holland was tragically killed in an aircraft landing accident days before planning to perform at the Air Power Over Hampton Roads in Virginia in April.

A dinner will be held for the honorees on November 12 in the Eagle Hangar at the EAA Aviation Museum.

The EAA’s Sport Aviation Halls of Fame was established to celebrate and remember the accomplishments made by men and women who have furthered the spirit of aviation and contributed to bettering their communities. Individuals are nominated into each different division by their peers.

In 1986, the International Aerobatic Club’s honor wing was the first of the Halls of Fame to be established. Gradually over the years, each sect developed its own historical celebration, dedicated to preserving the important achievements made in their specific areas of aviation, growing into the combined annual event established.