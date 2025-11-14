5 New Members Inducted Into EAA Sport Aviation Halls of Fame

The Experimental Aircraft Association officially honored five distinguished aviators on November 12, inducting them into the Sport Aviation Halls of Fame.

Previously announced this summer, the event at the EAA Aviation Center in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, celebrated lifetimes of achievement and recognized individuals who have made significant contributions to homebuilding, vintage aircraft, ultralights, aerobatics, and warbirds.

The induction ceremony included Vic Syracuse (EAA Homebuilders Hall of Fame), a writer and former chairman of the EAA Homebuilt Aircraft Council, Dave Cronk (EAA Ultralights Hall of Fame), a renowned ultralight designer and 1975 hang gliding world champion, and Mark Holliday (Vintage Aircraft Association Hall of Fame), chief pilot of the Vintage Aero Flying Museum.

[Credit: EAA]

The two other honorees, Rob Holland (International Aerobatic Club Hall of Fame) and Darrel Berry (Warbirds of America Hall of Fame), both were inducted into their respective halls of fame posthumously. Holland’s sister and Berry’s grandson were both on hand to accept the award on their family member’s behalf.

While preparing for the Air Power Over Hampton Roads airshow in Virginia earlier this year, Holland was tragically killed in an aircraft landing accident just days before he was scheduled to perform. Berry died at his home in October at the age of 77.

In addition to the Hall of Fame inductions, the Henry Kimberly Spirit of Leadership Award was given to Oshkosh resident Phil Myrkle for his longtime volunteer efforts at EAA AirVenture and the EAA Aviation Museum. The award is for Oshkosh locals in honor of their volunteer service to the EAA.

The EAA Sport Aviation Halls of Fame were established to honor distinguished aviators who share the spirit of the organization and its extended community. All inductees are selected by a group of their peers from the specific Hall of Fame.