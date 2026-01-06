Your Next Flight Plan: Yuma, Arizona

Known as one of the sunniest places on earth, Yuma, Arizona, sits directly along the Colorado River where the convergence of the river valley with the desert terrain, common to the American Southwest, combine to create lush, green valleys along with “Sahara-style” mountains of sand that are more than enough to justify a weekend sightseeing trip.

The city was originally established out of geographical convenience during the California gold rush of the 1870s. Before dams and siphons tamed the Colorado River, the hazardous riverbed could often reach across 15 miles to where traversing the plain was impossible. Thanks to two granite outcroppings, the river was forced into a narrower, passable waterway that was known as the Yuma Crossing and is now where the city is positioned today.

Recognized for its agricultural output, the city of Yuma is home to many aviation-focused events and rich sightseeing opportunities that any pilot would be wise to take advantage of in 2026.

Here are some of the highlight aviation adventures to explore in the southwest Arizona region:

Yuma Airshow

Held at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma/Yuma International Airport (KNYL), the city will celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Yuma Airshow on Saturday, March 14. The annual event boasts an expansive lineup that bridges the gap between legendary military history and the technology of modern warfare.

Kicking off the event will be a procession of the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing Band and the Battle Color Detachment, alongside a daring eight-person skydiving demonstration from the Military Free Fall School.

The centerpiece of the Marine Corps’ contribution is the Marine Aviation Capabilities (MAC) demonstration, a multiplatform display featuring the F-35B Lightning II, CH-53K King Stallion, and MV-22B Osprey. These airframes, along with the AH-1Z Viper and F/A-18C Hornet, will operate amid a number of pyrotechnic displays designed to simulate a real-world battlefield, culminating in a dedicated F-35B solo demonstration that will feature the aircraft’s unique hovering capabilities.

The 2026 schedule leans heavily into historical storytelling through reenactments, including an “Attack on Pearl Harbor” choreographed flight of eight period-accurate aircraft, accompanied by Mitsubishi Zeros and Curtiss P-36s. The Army Aviation Heritage Foundation will provide a tribute to the Vietnam era, executing a simulated downed pilot pickup using the iconic AH-1 Cobra and UH-1 Huey helicopters, while the Planes of Fame Flying Demo will offer a rare look at a classic dogfight between an F-86F Sabre and a MiG-15.

Tickets are available on the Yuma Airshow website.

Zenith Workshop

On Saturday, February 28, and Sunday, March 1, Zenith Aircraft Co. is taking its popular kitbuilding workshop on the road to Yuma. The event will be held at a private hangar at the Somerton Airport.

These workshops are a great opportunity primarily for first-time builders of experimental aircraft hoping to increase their skills in an environment with the requisite expertise and tools. Each attendee will assemble a Zenith aircraft rudder tail section from a standard kit during the course of the workshop. Among the many activities, participants will have the opportunity to learn how to read blueprints, work with assembly manuals, and learn the proper procedures for aircraft assembly, including drilling and blind riveting—all under the guidance of factory staff.

Sunday will also serve as a fly-in event for Zenith aircraft owners across the region. According to company officials, southwest Arizona and Southern California are home to a robust community of Zenith builders who will showcase many of their projects at the gathering.

Kofa National Wildlife Refuge

Some of the region’s most striking views are of the Kofa Mountains, located within the Kofa National Wildlife Refuge.

Established in 1939 by executive order to protect desert bighorn sheep, the area contains a number of mountain ranges, including the Kofa and Castle Dome mountain ranges.

This refuge spans portions of the Yuma Desert region of the Sonoran Desert, and those that fly over the region can expect to see alternating mountain ranges and basins, with various cacti, shrubs, and grasses scattered across the terrain. Standing at 4,859 feet tall, Signal Peak is the largest in the range. Millions of years of volcanic activity, coupled with flooding and erosion, created the unique peaks and valley formations seen in the region.

For pilots looking to fly over the refuge, it’s important to keep in mind that FAA Advisory Circular 91-36D strongly recommends maintaining minimum altitudes of 2,000 feet agl. Kofa is also surrounded by many military operations areas (MOAs), so it’s important to stay up to date on NOTAMs issued in the region to ensure you aren’t flying into restricted airspace.

From the precision of the Marine Corps Air Station to the grassroots community of experimental builders, Yuma offers a diverse flight plan for any pilot in 2026. With its reliable weather, rich military heritage, and breathtaking desert geography, this corner of Arizona remains a mandatory logbook entry for any aviator seeking the best of the Southwest.

Clear skies and “Sahara-style” dunes are waiting, so make sure you’re there to see them from the best seat in the house.