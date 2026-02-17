Your Next Flight Plan: Greater Phoenix

Phoenix, also known as the “Valley of the Sun,” is the famous Arizona city for its mountainous, desert terrain and year-round summer climate, making it a premier destination for outdoor activities such as hiking and golf. That’s particularly true during the winter months when much of the East Coast is either covered in snow or facing damp, chilly temperatures.

Luckily for pilots, those same sunny conditions make just about all of Arizona perhaps the most advantageous state for flight training. With almost 4,000 hours of sunlight each year, the circumstances are perfect for near-constant VFR flying.

In addition to the ideal weather conditions, Phoenix’s diverse terrain also provides both beginner and intermediate level pilots the opportunity to progress in their flight journeys. The busy metropolitan airspace above the city is a great way to gain experience in navigating congested conditions and coordinating a flight plan with ATC in a top market.

Once the basics are fully grasped, the surrounding Phoenix Mountains provide a backcountry backdrop, full of desert strips and improvised runways, to develop GA’s more rugged skill set.

Whether looking to further your training or just get away to one of America’s most diversified destinations, the Greater Phoenix area has ample attractions for aviation enthusiasts of all levels.

Falcon Field (KFFZ)

Located on the outskirts of Phoenix in Mesa, Falcon Field represents the historic heart of the area.

Originally built in 1941 to train British Royal Air Force and American pilots, it’s now one of the busiest general aviation airports in the country. With two parallel runways and a variety of FBOs, the airport generates over $800 million in annual economic activity and serves as home to over 130 businesses, ranging from flight schools to the Commemorative Air Force Airbase Arizona Museum.

If the arrival can be timed for the first Saturday of the month, head straight to the Falcon Field terminal ramp for the “Cockpit Close-Up.” This isn’t a typical airport event but a grassroots gathering where local pilots pull up their aircraft—ranging from pristine vintage Cessnas to experimental homebuilts—to the fence for public inspection. December’s event featured an up-close look at an F-16 showcased by the Arizona CAF.

This is an ideal way to get the lay of the land, swap stories, share coffee with local pilots, and see the unique modifications desert pilots make to beat the Arizona heat.

Landing Fee Controversy

However, when talking about Falcon Field it’s important to note that local Mesa city officials have come under fire in recent months for their decision to move forward with a proposal that would impose a $30 per-landing fee on all GA aircraft at the airport, including those used for flight training and instruction, along with increasing costs on hangar rents, tie-downs, storage rooms, and related security deposits.

Because of Falcon Field’s standing as one of the nation’s top flight training airports, the issue has become a point of contention for the broader GA community. There are concerns that if the full proposal is adopted, it could become a model for other metropolitan airports to consider.

There has also been an issue of transparency in how the issue is being handled by local officials. According to community members, the city has scheduled a March 5 audit and finance committee discussion, a March 12 city council study session, and a March 23 final vote. But they also maintain these agenda items have not been clearly posted on the city website, leaving residents to find out about the proceedings through social media groups and other methods.

Whether traveling there or just being an GA enthusiast, be sure to keep your eye on Falcon Field for news over the coming months.

Commemorative Air Force Airbase Arizona Museum

More than a collection of static displays, the CAF Airbase Arizona Museum is a living, breathing hangar. Located on the north side of Falcon Field, one of the crown jewels of the CAF fleet is its interactive experience.

While many museums keep their prize possessions behind velvet ropes, the Airbase Arizona team maintains a working maintenance floor where you can often see mechanics working on vintage warbirds. It’s an immersive experience that bridges the gap between the aviation generations of the past.

For those planning a trip, the museum’s Family Days are the optimal time to visit. They offer a deep dive into the archives that the general public rarely sees. You might find yourself in a guided discussion about the logistical genius of the Red Ball Express or getting a hidden treasures tour of the museum’s massive collection of World War II artifacts, uniforms, and personal letters.

Fighter Combat International (FCI)

For the pilot who has spent their life flying straight and level, this is the ultimate aerobatic antidote. Fight Combat International allows pilots to live out their Top Gun dreams and participate in a simulated dogfight at the Mesa Gateway Airport (KIWA).

Former military fighter pilots take participants through an authentic tactical briefing and provide expert flight instruction, while operating a German-built Extra 300L. Things begin with a warmup of advanced handling, weapons usage, and basic aerobatic maneuvers before ramping up to simulated head-on engagements against another party.

FCI represents the most extreme end of the Mesa aerospace spectrum and is a great opportunity for even the most experienced pilot to experience intense aerobatic maneuvers not easily replicated elsewhere.

Sightseeing

Located just east of Phoenix are the Superstition Mountains, a jagged volcanic range steeped in gold mine lore that offers some of the most dramatic vertical relief in the Southwest.

[Credit: Unsplash]

For a classic sightseeing profile, depart Falcon Field to the east and track toward Weaver’s Needle, a massive 1,000-foot basalt pillar that serves as the range’s most iconic VFR checkpoint. From there, a short hop north brings you over Canyon Lake and the winding Salt River. The contrast of the deep blue water against the orange canyon walls is a view many dream about. This area is a favorite for local flight schools and tour operators.

From the cockpit, you can see the treacherous, boulder-strewn areas where modern-day gold prospectors still venture in hopes of finding hidden stashes. While you won’t spot gold from the air, the sheer inaccessibility of the terrain visible from above explains the difficulty of searching for anything in the crevices.

The Greater Phoenix area has successfully transitioned from a regional training base to a premier aviation destination that rivals the likes of Oshkosh, Wisconsin, or Lakeland, Florida, for year-round relevance. Whether it’s six Gs of high-octane aerobatic maneuvers or morning coffee with local pilots looking to preserve and carry on aviation history, the area is a pilot’s playground that’s full of activities for all.