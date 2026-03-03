Your Next Flight Plan: Easter Time in New Hampshire

Pilots seldom need an excuse to crank up the engine and take off, whether there’s a destination in mind or not.

However, when explaining that next weekend trip to friends or family, it helps to have an alibi in mind. Luckily many of America’s upcoming major holidays serve as the perfect excuse to explore and experience the unique ways different regions participate in our national celebrations.

Not to mention, for many aviators across the East Coast, March can be a frustrating transition. While the snow is melting and hopefully in the rearview mirror, the turf strips can be too soft for a landing, and the sky is a toss-up between severe clear and low-hanging scud. Consistent clear, 70-degree VFR days are close but remain barely out of reach.

That’s why visiting southern New Hampshire in March is a great way to dust off the flying cobwebs accumulated over the winter and experience an Easter weekend that bridges the holiday spirit with a hint of aviation pride.

As we’ve covered here at Plane + Pilot, the Granite State’s southern regions are worthy of a visit anytime of year. Whether it’s flying over the Presidential Range of the White Mountains in the summer, or daring to touch down at the only ice runway in the continental U.S. in the winter months, New Hampshire provides a checklist of events to keep any enthusiastic aviator busy.

But those who are able to plan their arrivals for March will have the opportunity to indulge in the seasonal festivities that only come around once a year. Here are two events this month that are sure to justify a family weekend getaway.

Aviation History Museum of New Hampshire

On Saturday, March 28, the Aviation Museum of New Hampshire will host its signature pre-Easter celebration, an event that has evolved from a local novelty into a premier showcase of New Hampshire’s growing aerospace education pipeline.

Kicking off at 11 a.m. EDT, the Easter Bunny is expected to arrive at the event by taxing in on a student-built Van’s RV-12iS, constructed by students at the Manchester School of Technology.

“We’re thrilled the Easter Bunny has chosen to arrive in an airplane built by students right here in New Hampshire,” said Jeff Rapsis, the museum’s executive director. “It’s a great honor to have such an important celebrity make use of this aircraft.”

Following a traditional greeting on the tarmac, the Easter Bunny will disembark to distribute chocolate treats and pose for photos with attendees until 1 p.m.

Beginning on Saturday at 10 a.m., admission to the museum will be free until the conclusion of the event. In the case of inclement weather, event organizers have said that the proceedings will take place inside the museum.

In addition to being a pre-Easter celebration, the event looks to highlight the educational efforts spurred by the museum. In partnership with nonprofit organization Tango Flight, the museum has created student plane-building programs at three local high schools—the Manchester School of Technology, Lebanon High School, and Farmington High School.

Farmington was the latest addition to the program, which kicked off in September. The aviation museum raised an initial $310,000 to launch the plane-building program at the school and will continue to be funded by the sale of the RV-12iS once completed.

Students recently participated in a building workshop for their aircraft on February 12, and they were joined by around a dozen volunteer mentors to help assist in the construction.

Attending the pre-Easter celebration is a great way to admire the aviation enthusiasm among the youths in the region and support similar educational programs sponsored by the museum.

Maple Month

The month of March in New Hampshire is considered Maple Month due to the harvesting of maple sap from the state’s trees. As temperatures begin to rise, along with the contrast of still chilly nighttime temperatures, sap begins to flow through the maple trees and is ready to be harvested and turned into maple sugar, syrup, and candy.

According to the New Hampshire Maple Producers Association, the state is home to over 100 sugar houses that open their doors to the public throughout March. While the sap runs as long as the weather dictates, the festivities peak during New Hampshire Maple Weekend, scheduled for March 21-22.

During this time, sugar makers across the state offer live tapping demonstrations, tours of modern reverse-osmosis systems, and the traditional sugar on snow—a quintessential New England delicacy where hot syrup is poured over fresh snow to create a maple taffy.

In southern New Hampshire, the density of sugar houses makes it easy to integrate a run into any flight plan. Many operations are located within a short drive of regional hubs like Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (KMHT) or Nashua Airport at Boire Field (KASH).

Pilots looking for the full experience should keep an eye out for the telltale plumes of woodsmoke rising from the trees. The smell of boiling sap is a sensory landmark that defines New Hampshire aviation in the spring.

Ultimately, a March flight plan to the Granite State offers a great opportunity to experience limited-time, regional activities, while also keeping aviation close to the center of the action.

Whether you’re watching a student-built RV-12iS taxi through a water cannon salute at Manchester-Boston Regional or spotting the steam rising from a hilltop sugar shack, you are seeing New Hampshire at its most authentic. It’s a time when aviation and tradition intersect—where the high-tech future of aerospace education meets the ancient rhythm of the maple boil.

For the pilot looking for a destination with character, southern New Hampshire in March proves that the best adventures don’t require a summer heat wave. They just require a clear taxiway and a love for the flying spirit.