Your Next Flight Plan: New Hampshire’s Lakes Region

For many pilots, ice on the runway is a phrase that triggers an immediate 180-degree turn and a call to ATC for a diversion. But in the heart of New Hampshire’s Lakes Region, ice isn’t the enemy—it’s the primary destination.

Winter can be a great excuse to put the airplane to bed and wait for clearer skies and warmer weather. However, sometimes calling it quits for a season just simply won’t do.

Thankfully, the Lakes Region of New Hampshire provides many reasons to keep flying during the winter, even while receiving the second-most snowfall of any U.S. state on average per year.

Known for its rugged Granite State spirit and classic New England charm, the area offers a flying experience that blends a deep respect for the elements with some of the most unique social scenes in general aviation. Whether you are hunting for a bucket-list landing on a frozen lake or exploring the art deco roots of the state’s industrial past, this corner of the country is worth more than a consideration for your next fly-in escapade.

Here are some highlight aviation adventures to discover throughout the Lakes Region corridor:

Alton Bay Seaplane Base

One of the crown jewels of winter flying in the Lower 48 is Alton Bay Seaplane Base and Ice Runway. During years when the mercury stays low enough to create a solid 12-inch sheet of black ice, a dedicated crew of volunteers plows a 2,600-foot strip directly onto the frozen lake surface.

The strip, which opened on January 31, 2026 saw 82 landings on its first day. Typically, the lake is open for landings from four to eight weeks a year when conditions make the runway a possibility. According to local news outlets, in 2023 and 2024 the ice did not become thick enough to allow for the opening of the airstrip.

According to the FAA, Alaska is the only other state to have an ice runway, making Alton Bay truly the only place to experience landing on frozen water for the vast majority of U.S. pilots. While making it down to the frozen airstrip this season may be difficult, given that it has around three to seven weeks left of usability, planning a trip to experience the unique conditions is a must.

Laconia Municipal Airport (KLCI)

If the ice at Alton Bay hasn’t quite hardened or a mid-winter thaw makes the lake surface slushy, the best staging ground is Laconia Municipal Airport (KLCI). Located just across the water, KLCI serves as the year-round backbone of the region.

With a nearly 6,000-foot asphalt runway and full FBO services at Emerson Aviation, it’s the perfect spot to top off your tanks. In the winter months, the airport often serves as a hub for mountain flight training.

Navigating the rotor winds and downdrafts caused by the nearby Belknap Mountains requires a keen eye on the altimeter, and the instructors are the local experts on New England’s specific brand of winter turbulence.

Mount Washington Valley Ice Fest

Now in its 33rd year, the Mount Washington Valley Ice Fest has grown into the premier ice climbing event in the Northeast.

Inspired by a desire to blend world-class technical instruction with a fun, community-driven atmosphere, the festival has spent over three decades celebrating the rugged beauty of winter mountaineering. It serves as an annual pilgrimage for climbers of all skill levels, from beginners looking to swing their first ice tool to seasoned experts seeking to sharpen their technical prowess.

In Plane + Pilot’s last feature on flying into the Granite State, some of the premier sightseeing views while flying over the White Mountain range were discussed. This go-around allows pilots such an opportunity when visiting the area to see the tallest peak in the entire range.

While a climbing festival might not be on the normal agenda for every pilot, it’s a great change of pace from the normal airshow feel and provides an intimate experience to a landmark that was likely only seen before from the air.

The 2026 festival concluded this past weekend, so enthusiasts will have to wait until next year to attend. But the timing pairs perfectly with those looking to plan a trip to the previously mentioned Alton Bay Seaplane Base.

New Hampshire Backcountry

For those who prefer their aviation with a side of small-town charm, visit Parlin Field (2B3) in Newport. While Alton Bay is the winter king, Parlin is the spiritual home of grassroots flying in the area.

Known for its meticulously maintained turf runway nestled along the Sugar River, Parlin feels like a living time capsule. Even in the quieter winter months, the pilot lounge remains a warm community hub. It’s a bring-your-own-tie-downs kind of place where the local pilots are always happy to share a pot of coffee and talk shop about the best mountain passes to navigate on your way back south.

Sugar River Recreational Trail, North Newport. [Credit: Wikimedia Commons]

McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center

No aviation tour of New Hampshire is complete without acknowledging the state’s aerospace contributions. Located in Concord, the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center honors two icons—astronauts Alan Shepard and Christa McAuliffe.

The center’s highlights include a state-of-the-art, full-dome digital planetarium that was recently upgraded with 10K projectors, making it one of the most advanced theaters in North America. Visitors can explore two floors of interactive exhibits, ranging from a life-size Mercury-Redstone launch vehicle replica and a vintage XF8U-2 jet to a Lunar Colony where they can imagine life on the moon in 2039.

For those who want to experience the rigors of flight, the museum offers simulators for landing a space shuttle and navigating a lunar lander, as well as the Mount Washington “Shaky Shack” that recreates the 231 mph winds of the nearby mountain.

Whether it’s touching down on the pristine ice of Alton Bay or navigating the technical downdrafts of the White Mountains, winter flying in New Hampshire presents a master class in precision and perspective.

It’s a season that transforms the landscape from a scenic backdrop into a world-class playground for those willing to brave the cold. While the window for these frozen adventures is often short, the memories of a successful landing on Lake Winnipesaukee or a weekend immersed in the rugged culture of the ice fest tend to last much longer than the winter thaw.