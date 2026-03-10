Your Next Flight Plan: Summer in Southern California

There hardly needs to be any arm twisting to plan a trip to the West Coast. But navigating the complex tapestry of the Los Angeles Basin requires more than just a transponder. It requires a destination that justifies the hustle of a cross-country trip.

Summers on the East Coast typically see temperatures creep up into the mid-90s, along with high doses of humidity that make leaving the house an unfavorable chore. However, the enviable Southern California climate, barely touching above 80 degrees during the months of July and August, provides an alluring reason to ditch the dog days of summer and venture west.

Due to the busyness of life, many pilots can only budget one getaway into their schedules each year. That’s when a common question arises: Where do I land, the mountains or the beach? Luckily, a trip to SoCal solves both.

It’s a rare corner of the world where the blue horizon of coastal views comes directly in contact with mountainous terrain such as the jagged, sun-bleached peaks of the Santa Monica, San Gabriel, and Santa Ana mountains.

If you’re looking to log some cross-country time this year, Los Angeles in the late summer offers many events that perfectly capture the region’s diverse aviation spirit, including an all-women precision air race dedicated to pioneer female aviators, a high-octane warbird spectacle in the north, and a grassroots community gathering in the heart of Orange County.

Whether you’re threading the needle through the special flight rules area (SFRA) over KLAX or skimming the coastline, here’s your flight plan for a Southern California summer.

Palms to Pines Air Race

For women aviators looking to test their cross-country mettle, the historic Palms to Pines Air Race returns in August.

Hosted by the Los Angeles chapter of The Ninety-Nines International Organization of Women Pilots (LA99), this all-women aviation event is a high-stakes journey combining precision flying, teamwork, and cross-country strategy. The race begins at the Santa Monica Airport (KSMO)—formerly known as Clover Field—honoring the legacy of Amelia Earhart, who departed from this spot in the 1929 Women’s Air Derby.

After an extended hiatus, the LA99s revived the race in 2022 and ’23, and now again in ’26. The race takes place on August 14-15, and participants will be flying from Santa Monica to Madras, Oregon (S33).

As part of the competition, teams will complete a flyby of Modesto City-County Airport (KMOD), an overnight stop at Red Bluff Municipal Airport (KRBL), and a flyby of Butte Valley Airport (A32)—all in California—before finishing up in central Oregon.

“This race continues to challenge and inspire women pilots while honoring the legacy of those who paved the way,” said Yolanda Cortes, Palms to Pines Air Race chair.

Additional information about race fees and entry qualifications can be found on the Palms to Pines Air Race website.

Wings Over Camarillo Air Show

Beginning just as the Palms to Pines Air Race concludes, the Wings Over Camarillo Air Show at Camarillo Airport (KCMA) is a mandatory waypoint on August 15-16. Now in its 45th year, this event has evolved from a small local fly-in into the premier midsize airshow in the state.

The ramp transforms into a gallery of mechanical history, typically featuring many of the jewels from the Commemorative Air Force (CAF) Southern California Wing’s fleet. The show is famous for its choreographed dogfights and pyrotechnics displays that provide a sensory overload you won’t find at larger, more restricted military base shows.

The event also features a massive STEM pavilion, where the next generation of aviators can engage with robotics and flight simulators, bridging the gap between vintage warbirds and future aerospace technology.

Last year’s event was dedicated to local wildfire community responders who in early 2025 worked to combat an intense outbreak of forest fires that devastated a large part of Southern California.

Fullerton Airport Antique Aircraft Display Days

For those that might be on a slightly different schedule and have to plan their trip for a different time of year, the Fullerton Airport Antique Aircraft Display Days are a large part of the soul of the Southern California GA community.

Held on the second Sunday of every month, these events at Fullerton Municipal Airport (KFUL) offer a more relaxed experience than that of a highly produced airshow. During these Sundays, the airport opens its gates—free to the public—and local pilots pull their aircraft out of hangars for static display. It’s a fantastic opportunity to see everything from pristinely restored Beechcraft Staggerwings to the latest experimental homebuilts.

Fullerton is the oldest municipal airport in Orange County, and its layout makes it one of the most accessible for visiting enthusiasts. The viewing area near the terminal provides a front-row seat to a constant stream of training traffic, giving visitors a real feel for the high-intensity environment of SoCal flight instruction. After walking the ramp, many pilots wander over to the nearby aviation-themed cafes or simply hang back to watch the sunset silhouette the aircraft against the distant skyline.

Sightseeing

Approaching the Los Angeles Basin from the air is a sensory experience unlike any other in the American West. As you track the coastline, the Pacific Ocean swell breaks against the cliffs of Palos Verdes, while just a few miles inland, the urban grid gives way to the vertical dominance of the San Gabriel Mountains.

In the summer, the basin presents striking contrasts. On one hand, there’s crystal-clear visibility over the desert-facing ridges while on the other a soft, translucent marine layer runs tight against the shoreline.

Whether you’re banking over the Santa Monica Pier or lining up for the narrow strip at Santa Paula, the landscape demands your attention as much as the radio, offering a panorama where the deep blue of the ocean meets the rugged, sun-drenched peaks of the high country.

While the city of Los Angeles is among the most talked about, most visited in the U.S., rarely do visitors get the chance to take in its diversity from the air, making it reason alone to spend the late summer westward.