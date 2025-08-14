Wings Over Camarillo Air Show Returns to Honor Community Responders

The Wings Over Camarillo Air Show returns August 16-17 to Ventura County, California, with the Camarillo Wings Association hosting its 44th annual celebration.

The theme of this year’s airshow is “Honoring Community Responders,” paying tribute to the city and county employees and nonprofit volunteers who came to the aid of local residents in the wake of the wildfires earlier this year that devastated many parts of Southern California.

The event at Camarillo Airport (KCMA) promises a weekend full of thrills for aviation enthusiasts, including aerobatic performances, helicopter rides, and hundreds of aircraft on display.

Camarillo Airport is also home to the Commemorative Air Force’s Southern California Wing, which occupies three hangars at the facility and whose presence looms large at the airshow each year.

The Southern California Wing offers airshow attendees the opportunity to take a ride in three of the organization’s World War II-era warbirds. Airshow goers can book single-seat rides in a PT-19 and SNJ trainer or can choose to go on a group ride in a B-25 Mitchell bomber that seats up to seven.

According to one of the airshow’s longtime organizers, Wings Over Camarillo began back in the 1980s when Camarillo Airport was “just a grassy field covered in gopher holes.” The event began as a simple fly-in pancake breakfast before gradually growing into one of California’s premier airshows.

The first official event came in 1980 and was hosted by Chapter 723 of the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA).

“This event is an incredible celebration of aviation, community, and resilience,” said Yuliana Garcia, executive director of the Camarillo Hotel and Tourism Association. “We’re proud to welcome visitors to experience the skill, passion, and history on display at Wings Over Camarillo, while also honoring the everyday heroes who make our community stronger.”