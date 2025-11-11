Turning the Page at Plane & Pilot

Since 1965, Plane & Pilot has been a trusted copilot of aviators across the nation—a source of expert insight, technical deep dives, historical tidbits, and the latest news from the industry we all know and love.

From flight reviews of the newest airplanes to hit the market to the intricate history of rare warbirds, we’ve seen it all in the 60-year history of this publication.

But, let’s be honest, most general aviation magazines are also jam-packed with similar stories, experiences, news, and reviews. Since first getting my hands on this publication, I’ve wanted to shake things up, and thanks to the support of my leaders and coworkers at Firecrown Media, we’re going to do just that.

Beginning in January 2026, we will be launching a new look, feel, and entirely new mission for Plane & Pilot.

Centering our purpose on the adventurous spirit of aviation, we will focus on what fuels our passion for flight—the ability to create memories and experiences only achieved through this lifestyle. The new Plane & Pilot won’t simply be just a magazine—it will serve as a plan for your next 100LL-filled adventure.

To support this new chapter, Plane & Pilot will transition from 12 print issues a year to six. This shift allows us to create a more specialized print product with expanded features, premium photography, and story-telling that truly reflects the adventurous heart of aviation. At the same time, it gives us the opportunity to grow beyond the page, with new podcasts and a well-developed social media presence designed to connect and inspire aviators year-round.

This new direction isn’t about just flying from Point A to Point B. It’s about the journey in between. It’s about rediscovering your love of flight, disconnecting from the rest of the world around you, and escaping the status quo. Our mission is to inspire you to use your aircraft for more than just a $100 hamburger. It’s about using our pilot certificates to live, explore, and dream.

This will be the heart of the new Plane & Pilot. But we also understand that planning these kinds of trips can feel overwhelming—and even daunting.

“Where do I begin? What gear do I need? How do I know I’m ready for a long-distance, cross-country adventure?”

We’ll break down complex adventures into manageable steps. Want to try a fly-in camping trip? We’ll show you exactly how to do it, from what tent to buy to how to pack your tie-downs.

Interested in a cross-country trip across the Lower 48? Our guides will cover everything from route planning and weather considerations to essential survival gear and contingency plans.

We’re not just telling you what’s possible. We’re empowering and challenging you to make it happen.

Our Itineraries section will feature carefully curated flight plans to some of the most spectacular destinations across the states—and hopefully beyond. Each itinerary will include detailed airport information, suggested stops, points of interest, and insider tips from pilots who have already made the journey. From a self-guided, aerial tour of Glacier National Park to a weekend escape to the sunny shores of the South, our itineraries will be your go-to source for trip inspiration and planning.

A great adventure often requires the right equipment. Our Gear Up section will provide reviews of what equipment we’re taking along on our next flights. From emergency locator products for those off-grid experiences to headlamps, headsets, and everything in between, our reviews will be written by pilots for pilots.

[Credit: Cayla McLeod]

Not only will we be showcasing adventure like never before, but we will also be showcasing the heart and soul of aviation—pilots. From aerial photographers and back-country flight instructors to leading aviation executives, we’ll showcase the unique individuals who give this industry its unique personality.

Although we will continue to fly and enjoy the latest and greatest, Plane & Pilot will also highlight the classic and vintage aircraft that allow us to experience a wide array of adventures.

From long-distance, mission specific aircraft to affordable taildraggers, we will take a look at the ways each one we fly are uniquely equipped for different adventures.

The world of general aviation is ripe for exploration, and our aircraft are the keys. The new Plane & Pilot will be your trusted copilot, providing the inspiration, guidance, and practical advice you need to plan and execute your next great escape.

We appreciate our readers and advertisers who have tagged along for the last 60 years, and we can’t wait to continue our mission in a new and exciting way. If you have trip ideas, we want to hear them. Send me an email (cayla.mcleod@firecrown.com) anytime. Our door is always open.

While my fingers enthusiasts chip away at the January issue, I encourage you to get your PTO in place and airplane adventure-ready. We wouldn’t want anyone getting left behind.