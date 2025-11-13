Trig Avionics Launches New Transponder Line

A new solution for owner-operators, particularly of experimental and light sport aircraft (LSAs), looking to comply with ADS-B Out requirements has hit the market.

Trig Avionics has launched its TT23 transponder series, a smaller and lighter version of its TT22 and TT21 predecessors, the company announced Thursday. According to the company, the TT23 contains a smaller modular design that is 15 percent lighter than earlier versions.

“The new TT23 transponder takes our compact avionics product line up a notch,” said

Andy Davis, CEO of Trig Avionics, in a news release, “By including our compliant ADS-B position source in a package that is even smaller and lighter than the previous transponder, we have created a complete solution that is simple to install and easy to use.”

The new transponder line features two separate offerings, the stand-alone TT23 transponder and the TT23G.

With a built-in GPS receiver, the TT23G in its compact form can be the ideal fit for homebuilts and LSAs needing to utilize as much panel space as possible.

While the TT23G is not yet approved as an ADS-B Out solution for type-certified aircraft, the TT23 exhibits the same compact design minus the internal GPS.

The transponder can be used as a suitable solution when paired with a certified WAAS GPS position source. Trig Avionics also noted that a supplemental type certificate (STC) for integration with popular third-party GPS position navigators is in the works.

In May, U.K.-based Trig Avionics was acquired by Dynon, the popular U.S. company best known for its SkyView HDX avionics systems.

Partnership between the two companies goes back years, with Trig supplying private-labeled radio transceivers and transponders to Dynon for the SkyView system. The official acquisition allows both parties the chance to align more closely and deliver a larger range of avionics equipment to the GA community across the globe, the companies announced at the time.