Top Companies Create Partnership to Integrate Avionics Into Flight Simulators

Redbird Flight Simulations has entered into a partnership with Florida-based avionics manufacturer Avidyne.

Announced last week during EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the alliance will focus on a joint development program to integrate Avidyne’s hardware into Redbird’s simulators.

Currently, the two companies are working together to affix Avidyne’s IFD550 system into Redbird’s MCX simulator. Both parties stated they have additional configurations in the development pipeline, including Avidyne’s IFD540 and 440 systems.

“This project marks the first time we are developing avionics solutions for our line of reconfigurable ATDs that use real aircraft hardware and software,” said Redbird CEO Charlie Gregoire in a news release. “The progress we have made together is an exciting step forward in our product design that maintains fleet flexibility for our customers while unlocking a new level of fidelity that offers tremendous value in their training environments—beginning as early as private pilot.”

The MCX is Redbird’s most advanced simulator. It offers a fully-enclosed training experience and full-motion capabilities, along with two seats and dual controls, allowing an instructor to demonstrate if needed or in-flight training with a copilot.

The MCX is also an FAA-approved advanced aviation training device (AATD), meaning students can log an allotment of hours spent on the simulator toward particular certificates and ratings. Up to 50 hours can be counted toward an commercial pilot certificate and 20 hours can be put toward obtaining an instrument rating (IR).

Avidyne said the partnership could prove advantageous on a number of accounts. Avidyne has routinely positioned itself as an “easy slide-in replacement” for aging Garmin avionics systems.

For years, the Garmin GNS 430 and 530 units were standard in GA cockpits. As those units have begun to decline, Avidyne has tried to capitalize by developing upgraded systems that are easily swapped in at competitive prices.

Avidybne said having its products installed in top-rate ATDs, with the next generation of aviation professionals being trained on its systems, creates the potential for the company’s avionics to become the preferred choice in the market.

Gregoire added that while he’s enthusiastic about the arrangement, the partnership remains in its infancy, with the goal of providing their similar customer bases with an improved product.

“We are still in the early stages of what we think this partnership can achieve long term, but our teams have been able to clear some critical engineering hurdles already,” said Gregoire. “Ultimately, the goal is to offer our shared customers solutions that are both retrofittable and scalable as we introduce new products to the market, and we are confident we are on the right path to being able to do that.”