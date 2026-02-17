To the Printer We Go

Every other month, I face the daunting yet exciting task of assembling a first-in-class general aviation magazine. While I pinch myself daily for the opportunity to lead this venture, the role has undoubtedly given me more gray hairs than the average 26-year-old should possess.

From weather nightmares postponing cross-country photo shoots to balancing budgets and managing contributors on razor-thin deadlines, the stress of high-quality publishing is always constant. Yet, no matter the story, or how fast the deadline is closing in, nothing is permitted to override my personal pilot minimums.

In our upcoming March/April issue of Plane + Pilot, we feature a spread on flying to Big Bend National Park. The story explores the dual nature of a far West Texas adventure—from landing on gravel strips to stay in renovated Airstreams, to touching down at Lajitas International for a more refined ranch experience.

With a weekend carved out, a photographer on standby, and our stays booked, Texas weather decided to remind us who was boss. An icy winter storm was slated to slam the state just 24 hours after our scheduled departure.

[Credit: Cayla McLeod]

While we could have departed before the arctic cold front hit, the return trip looked far from ideal. Forecasted low ceilings and potentially icy runways created a major risk—especially since small-town Texas municipal airports rarely have deicing equipment. There was simply no way to guarantee a safe window for our return.

The temptation to give it a shot was most certainly there, but thankfully I listened to my gut and pulled the plug. But this decision came with a heavy price—a 48-hour window to write a 10-page feature, sort through images, and submit the package for layout.

Not even a terminal case of “magazine-deadline-itis” could convince me to risk it. Over the years, I’ve occasionally let the pressure of work get the better of me—whether at the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association or at Plane + Pilot. From flying with pilots I didn’t fully trust to pushing weather minimums just to stay on schedule, I’ve looked back on every one of those decisions with regret. It’s simply never worth it.

Although all of these stories led to lessons learned, I don’t care to rinse and repeat. Whether you’re a pilot racing home from a business meeting or a weekend warrior flying family to a long-awaited destination, the mission remains the same: Step back and remember that no deadline is worth risking life and limb.