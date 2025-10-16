Skymark Unveils Largest All-Electric Aircraft Refueler in U.S.

At NBAA-BACE 2025 on Tuesday, Skymark Refuelers revealed their brand-new, all-electric 7,000-gallon aircraft refueler. The new refueler, which was announced in partnership with World Fuel Services and Clay Lacy Aviation, is the largest EV aircraft tanker in the U.S.

At the conclusion of the convention, the all-electric drivetrain will be delivered to Clay Lacy’s FBO at Van Nuys Airport (KVNY) in California. There, the refueler will be used to carry out operations using sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), while producing zero emissions itself.

“Since establishing our sustainability program in 2019, we have continually sought new ways to drive the industry forward and support our company’s environmental goals,” said Doug Wilson, chief business officer for Clay Lacy Aviation FBOs. “This impressively engineered refueler sets a new standard in all-electric ground service equipment and allows us to best serve our clients while being a good neighbor to the communities surrounding our airports.”

In addition to the tanker’s emission-free capabilities, the truck is equipped with a power take-off (PTO) shaft driven pump for transferring fuel and is fully compliant with National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) 407, which sets the standard for aircraft fuel servicing.

According to reports, the refueler will be able to distribute two truckloads of fuel and drive 20 miles on a single charge.

“Working alongside World Fuel Services and Clay Lacy Aviation, we are excited to introduce this next-generation EV Refueler to the market,” said Steven Paul, CEO of Skymark Refuelers. “This partnership represents a shared commitment to innovation, sustainability, and delivering safe, efficient fueling solutions for the aviation industry.”

Founded in 1968, Clay Lacy Aviation currently operates a number of FBOs around the country, with locations in California and Connecticut and future plans for an Idaho location. The company also operates FAA Part 145 aircraft maintenance centers in California and Connecticut. Fuel for the EV refueler will be provided by World Fuel Services.