Sheltair Aviation Founder Jerry Holland Dead at 90

Jerry Holland, founder of Sheltair Aviation, the nation’s largest privately owned aviation network, died Tuesday at the age of 90, the company announced.

Holland, an active businessman since the 1960s, acquired a set of hangars at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport (KFXE) from a friend in 1983 and during the following decades transformed that initial deal into a sprawling FBO company that manages 4.6 million square feet of real estate. Sheltair boasts 16 locations across four states—Florida, Colorado, Georgia, and Texas.

“Jerry’s work ethic and business philosophy made us a leader in the general aviation business,” said Sheltair Aviation chief operating officer Todd Anderson in a statement. “I feel privileged for the 25 years I worked for and learned from him. We will miss him dearly.”

Prior to jumping into the aviation industry, Holland founded his real estate and construction company, Holland Builders, in 1963 after serving in the U.S. Air Force. With a background in construction and land development, Holland was able to parlay that knowledge into many projects by building and managing properties at a number of Florida airports.

In 1986, Holland officially broke ground on Sheltair’s flagship FBO at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (KFLL).

Referred to by many family members as a“simple man with a big vision,” Holland was known for keeping his eyes set forward, commonly asking the leadership at his company, “Are you building and growing?”

Over the years, Sheltair has positioned itself as a family-owned, family-first company. Through supporting the professional development of its 500 employees, the company aims to extend that theme beyond its customer base.

Holland stepped back from daily operations at Sheltair in 2020 with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, handing over the reins to his daughter.

“We are proud of all that Sheltair has accomplished, and much of that success is due to the strong foundation my father established,” said Sheltair CEO Lisa Holland. “My father always dreamed bigger and was relentless in making those dreams a reality. It’s why we enjoy the success we’re blessed to have today.”

In continuing with the family tradition, Holland’s grandson, Kai, serves as Sheltair’s strategic growth manager.



Earlier this month, Sheltair opened its brand-new FBO at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport (KSRQ), giving the company its 15th location in the Sunshine State. The FBO is situated on 24 acres and positioned around a 10,705-square-foot terminal, equalling over $40 million of investment.