Sensenich Propeller Gains STC Approval for Top Cub

Sensenich Propeller has acquired a new supplemental type certificate (STC) from the FAA for owners and operators of CubCrafters CC18-180 Top Cub that are equipped with Lycoming 180 hp engines.

The approval gives owners the opportunity to swap over to Sensenich’s lightweight, adjustable-pitch composite propellers, which the company claims leads to enhanced performance, reduced vibration, and increased durability.

According to Sensenich, Top Cub operators that make the switch will see improved performance in both climb and cruise, reduced vibration when operating, and extended service life of up to 2,000 hours or eight years. Optional carbon-fiber spinners are also available for those considering change.

“We’re proud to bring the benefits of our composite propeller technology to even more

Pilots,” said Steve Boser, managing partner at Sensenich. “The Top Cub is a perfect match for our propeller—lightweight, rugged, and mission-flexible.”

This addition adds to Senscnich’s growing list of general aviation (GA) aircraft already approved for the company’s composite propeller installations, including the Cessna 172 and the Piper PA-12, PA-14, and PA-18.

The Plant City, Florida-based company has continued plans for future STCs, some of which are already in development, like the Piper Cherokee series, early-model Cessna 172s, and many classic aircraft in the 65-115 hp range.

Sensenich was founded in 1932 by brothers Harry and Martin Sensenich in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. During World War II, the company grew to become the largest producer of wooden, fixed-pitch propellers. These propellers were used largely with the Fairchild PT-19 aircraft and its PT-26 variant, two of the main training aircraft that introduced new pilots to the skies during wartime.

After the war, Sensenich started shifting its priorities, manufacturing aluminum propellers for the GA market and began developing new models for the then-nascent airboat market, where it still retains a large presence.