Photos of the Week: Jan. 19-23, 2026

On the Idaho-Washington border there’s a warbird collection unlike all the rest. It is here at Hangar 180 at the Lewiston/Nez Perce County Airport (KLWS) where the Peters family and their dedicated team works to diligently maintain, fly, and preserve the history of aviation’s past.

“Our name goes back to Ryan Aeronautical,” said Tyler Peters, Hangar 180’s sales and communications manager. “The company started off in Hangar 180 pre-World War II. Then they had to expand into Hangar 181 after the war because they got so big.”

Although Hangar 180 isn’t a technical museum open to the public just yet, pilots are encouraged to arrange a tour ahead of time via social media, fly in, and get up close and personal with these rare warbirds.

For more information on Hangar 180, check out the January/February issue of Plane + Pilot.

Photos by Cayla McLeod