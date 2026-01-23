Photos of the Week: Jan. 19-23, 2026

Hangar 180 puts on a Curtiss P-40 Warhawk formation flight.

Cayla McLeod
Verified
Edited By: Travis Tingle
Hangar 180 looks to honor aviation history by keeping its collection of vintage warbirds in pristine condition. [Credit: Cayla McLeod]
Key Takeaways:

  • Hangar 180, located on the Idaho-Washington border, is a distinctive warbird collection run by the Peters family dedicated to preserving aviation history.
  • The team diligently maintains and flies rare vintage aircraft, honoring the past of aviation.
  • The collection's name, Hangar 180, traces its origins back to Ryan Aeronautical's initial operating facility before World War II.
  • While not yet a public museum, pilots can arrange private tours of the facility and its impressive collection via social media.
On the Idaho-Washington border there’s a warbird collection unlike all the rest. It is here at Hangar 180 at the Lewiston/Nez Perce County Airport (KLWS) where the Peters family and their dedicated team works to diligently maintain, fly, and preserve the history of aviation’s past. 

“Our name goes back to Ryan Aeronautical,” said Tyler Peters, Hangar 180’s sales and communications manager. “The company started off in Hangar 180 pre-World War II. Then they had to expand into Hangar 181 after the war because they got so big.”

Although Hangar 180 isn’t a technical museum open to the public just yet, pilots are encouraged to arrange a tour ahead of time via social media, fly in, and get up close and personal with these rare warbirds. 

For more information on Hangar 180, check out the January/February issue of Plane + Pilot.

Photos by Cayla McLeod 

Hangar 180 looks to honor aviation history by keeping its collection of vintage warbirds in pristine condition. [Credit: Cayla McLeod]
Cayla McLeod

Cayla McLeod is a private pilot with a love for all things tailwheel and grass strips. She has been actively involved in general aviation for the last decade, and can’t imagine life without flying and the people that go with it.
