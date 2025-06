Plane and Pilot Editor, Cayla McLeod, recently revealed the cover of the July issue of Plane and Pilot Magazine on her social media channels.

The cover, shot by Trevor Griffis, features Titan Aerobatic Team pilots Jimmy Fordham and Bryan Regan departing in their North American T-6 Texans ahead of their airshow routine. The July issue will be on display during EAA AirVenture Oshkosh in Wisconsin July 21-27 at the Firecrown Media booth.