Blue Angels’ 2025 Finale Canceled

According to Naval Air Station Pensacola officials, the Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show—scheduled for November 14-15—has been canceled due to the fallout from the government shutdown entering its fifth week.

The cancellation marks an end to the Blue Angels’ 2025 season. The elite Navy squadron has been grounded due to shutdown woes since October 1.

Forgoing the airshow, which attracts hundreds of thousands of spectators annually, followed careful consideration of the financial requirements associated with executing the large-scale two-day event, per NAS officials.

“Due to the current funding situation and the lead time required to secure and execute the necessary contracts for performers and support services, cancellation of the 2025 Homecoming Air Show is unavoidable,” NAS Pensacola Commanding Officer Captain Chandra Newman said. “This decision was not made lightly, and we recognize the impact it will have on the community.”

Cancellations have plagued the Blue Angels at times in the past. Most recently in 2020 the Pensacola airshow was called off due to community restrictions put in place by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ramifications of the cancellation extended well beyond NAS Pensacola or even the Blue Angels themselves. Figures from tourism bureau Visit Pensacola estimate that the airshow brings in $2.5 million to the local economy along with 250,000 attendees.

David Currin, owner of Currin Graphics, a local business that creates Blue Angels merchandise, told local affiliate WEAR-TV that the decision was pretty devastating for local businesses who have been planning for the event for months.

“We all produce it for, you know, the end of season. And when it’s shut down…it costs,” Currin said. “You’ve put a lot of money out for that. Not just…merchandise people like me, but even the food vendors and things like that. [They’re all] scheduled out…six months ahead of time. And so now those food vendors don’t have anywhere to go for that weekend.”

In addition to placing a strain on airshows, the government shutdown has also grounded many military flyovers at sporting events that have long represented a source of national pride.

“The NAS Pensacola staff is devastated they’re unable to bring the community the airshow they love,” Newman said. “The Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show is a cherished tradition

celebrating the military presence and relationship with the wonderful city of Pensacola, the Gulf Coast community, and the aviation enthusiasts we look forward to hosting each year.”

NAS Pensacola stated that ticket purchasers will be refunded within a week, and they will continue to evaluate the feasibility of hosting local events as resources allow.