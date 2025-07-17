Jim Richmond Foundation Announces Cessna 182 Raffle

The Jim Richmond Backcountry Aviation Foundation (JRBAF) is giving away a classic.

The foundation announced Wednesday the renewal of its charity raffle for 2025-26, with the grand prize being a fully restored, backcountry-upgraded 1958 Cessna 182. Tickets for the raffle are on sale now, and all proceeds go to JRBAF’s initiatives to acquire and open backcountry airstrips to the public.

Chosen for its performance and versatility, the Cessna 182 is equipped with four seats, so it is able to hold friends, family, and gear. Its tricycle gear configuration makes the aircraft accessible to a range of pilots, including those with no tailwheel experience. Among other upgrades, the Cessna 182 boasts oversized backcountry tires, extended fuel capacity, and modern VFR avionics.

“This is more than just an airplane. It’s a tool for exploration and a symbol of freedom,” said Brad Damm, executive director of JRBAF. “By entering the raffle, you’re not only getting a shot at owning a serious backcountry machine, you’re also investing in the future of public access to America’s most remote airstrips.”

The aircraft has been restored with a beautiful red-and-white color scheme. For those looking to see the aircraft up close, JRBAF will have it featured at EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wisconsin (July 21-27).

Building on last year’s tradition, JRBAF has agreed to pay the winner’s federal income tax on the grand prize.

Ticket sales will be available for much of the next year, with the official drawing coming in June 2026. The cost is $50 for a single entry, and bundle packages for purchases of 10 and 20 tickets are also available.

JRBAF was founded in memory of CubCrafters founder Jim Richmond. The organization’s stated mission is to continue the stewardship of responsible remote backcountry airstrips and surrounding natural landscapes through expanding public aviation access, pilot education, and community building.