Garmin Pilot App Debuts Graphical NOTAM Overlay for SmartCharts

Premium subscribers can now view storm intensity and active airport closures.

Parris Clarke
Travis Tingle

[Credit: Garmin]
Key Takeaways:

  • Garmin has updated its Pilot app for iOS, introducing a graphical NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) overlay for its SmartCharts feature.
  • This new overlay visually depicts surface closures, such as runways, taxiways, and ramps, using color codes (red for closed, yellow for conditional) and symbols directly on airport diagrams.
  • The update also integrates color-coded Field Condition (FICON) codes on runway labels and adds the Storm Tops feature to help pilots visualize storm intensity for flight planning.
Garmin has announced a new update for its Garmin Pilot app, available on iOS devices, that introduces a graphical NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) overlay for its SmartCharts feature. The update is designed to view data regarding surface closures and airport conditions directly on airport diagrams.

According to a company news release, the new overlay depicts active runway, taxiway, and ramp closures using specific color codes and symbols. When the graphical NOTAM feature is enabled, closed areas will be highlighted in red. Closed runways are additionally marked with a yellow “X” at each end.

The system also identifies conditional closures—those subject to specific terms—by highlighting them in yellow, indicating that pilots should review the associated NOTAM text for further details. Users can choose to toggle the new feature on and off. 

For runway closures that are time-based, a clock will be visible in the runway label. 

Additional visual indicators include the integration of current field condition (FICON) codes. These FICON codes appear directly on runway labels and will allow pilots to directly check the runway conditions, while simultaneously viewing the airport diagram. The FICON codes will be colorized accordingly, based on the lowest number in the NOTAM.

Along with new NOTAM overlays, the latest Garmin Pilot app updates give users access to the recently released Storm Tops feature for flight planning. Storm Tops allows pilots to view the intensity of each storm in their path, adding the ability to discern if they should go through, around, or even over the top of the weather conditions. 

The addition of Storm Tops to the mobile app follows the recent inclusion of the feature to the Garmin Pilot Web platform, a complement to the iOS version launched in April. 

SmartCharts is available to all Garmin Pilot premium subscribers in the U.S. and the Bahamas. 

Parris Clarke

Parris is a writer and content producer for Firecrown. When Parris isn't chasing stories, you can find him watching or playing basketball.
