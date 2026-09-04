Florida Air Museum to Celebrate Grand Reopening

After being closed for August for continued renovations in and around the facilities, the Florida Air Museum in Lakeland will host a grand reopening this weekend with free admission for attendees through Sunday.

New improvements include a glass storefront, new Hall of Fame exhibit honoring the pioneers that contributed to the Sunshine State’s aviation legacy, and revamped National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration exhibit that lets visitors feel what it’s like when NOAA researchers fly a Lockheed P-3 Orion through a hurricane.

Alongside the newly added features, attendees can browse the museum’s permanent collection of rare homebuilt aircraft, historic flight gear from the Vietnam Veterans Association, and specialized vintage airplanes across the refreshed indoor and outdoor facilities.

First announced in April during the annual Sun ’n Fun Aerospace Expo, the renovations updated both the internal and external areas of the facility, offering expanded space for visitors to navigate the collection. These structural improvements directly complement the newly added exhibits, giving attendees an updated setting to explore Florida’s historical contributions to flight.

By offering free admission through Sunday, the museum allows guests immediate access to experience both the updated permanent displays and the new interactive features. The reopening marks the completion of the latest facility upgrades aimed at highlighting the region’s aviation heritage.