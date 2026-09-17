Florida’s Must-Attend Aviation Events

Florida, well known for sun and fun—and most notably the annual Sun ’n Fun Aerospace Expo—offers plenty of fun flying events. Here are some of our favorites (all times Eastern):

NAS Jax Air Show

When: October 17-18

Where: Naval Air Station Jacksonville, 6801 Roosevelt Blvd.

Online: nasjaxairshow.com

Rundown: The NAS Jax Air Show, birthplace of the Blue Angels, offers free admission and parking, with no tickets required. Gates open at 9 a.m., and the show begins at 11 a.m., featuring military and civilian aircraft demonstrations, including the Blue Angels’ performance at 2:30 p.m. Attendees can enjoy aircraft displays, food booths, and the Kids Zone, with cash recommended for purchases, including special seating. Practice show October 16 is open to those with base access, local school children, and their guests.

NAS Pensacola Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show

When: November 6-7

Where: Pensacola Beach

Online: naspensacolaairshow.org/

Rundown: Event features top aerobatic performers and the renowned Blue Angels. With over 300,000 attendees expected, it’s Pensacola’s premier event of the year. Admission is free. Gates open at 8 a.m., and the show starts at 9:30 a.m. Bring your own seating or purchase paid seating.

Florida International Airshow

When: November 7-8

Where: Punta Gorda Airport (KPGD), 28000 A-1 Airport Road, Punta Gorda

Online: floridaairshow.com

Rundown: This long-running airshow is scheduled to feature the U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II Demo Team, Franklin’s Flying Circus, Red Bull pilot Kevin Coleman, and more.

Airplane camping is perhaps one of the most enjoyable ways to experience general aviation in Florida. Just make sure to pack your bug spray. [Credit: Jon Whittle]

Sunset Grille Splash-In

When: November 8 (11 a.m.-2 p.m.) and second Sunday in March

Where: Sunset Grille Restaurant, 2650 U.S. 27 South, Sebring, on Lake Jackson (a clean, sandy-bottom lake, over 2 miles in diameter)

Online: flyfloatplanes.com/lake-jackson-march

Contact: RSVP to FloridaSeaplanes@hotmail.com with name, number of people, type and registration of aircraft (or let them know if you are driving)

Rundown: Join us for a long-standing tradition. Since 1993, seaplane pilots have gathered at Lake Jackson twice a year to enjoy great food, a beautiful view, and the company of fellow aviators.

Pilot/arrival info: Monitor 123.37 (Lake Jackson operations). Uncontrolled airspace and waterway. Parking available on grass directly in front of the restaurant or next door on the sandy beach.

Stuart Air Show

When: November 13-15

Where: Witham Field (KSUA), 1895 Flying Fortress Lane, Stuart

Online: stuartairshow.com

Rundown: Performers include U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demo Team, a C-17 Globemaster III, NextGen Eagles Aerobatic Team, two Pitts Specials, Red Bull aerobatic helicopter, and more.

Summerland Key Airport Fly-In

When: February 19-21—Airport opens and closes for arrivals and departures at specific times; check the website for details as the event approaches.

Where: Summerland Key Cove Airport (FD51), 260 W. Shore Drive, Summerland Key

Online: summerlandkeyairport.com/fly-ins

Phone: 305-814-6465

Rundown: Every year (with a couple exceptions for COVID-19) since 2016, Summerland Key Airport has held an annual fly-in to meet new pilots, share the love of aviation with the community, and find an excuse to have a family-friendly good time. There will be interesting guests, engaging speakers, delicious food, and unique static displays. And there’s a beautiful view on approach to this airport.

Sun ’n Fun Aerospace Expo

When: Late March or early April 2026

Where: Lakeland Linder International Airport (KLAL), 3900 Don Emerson Drive, Lakeland

Online: flysnf.org or email fly-info@flysnf.org

Rundown: America’s biggest aviation expo outside of Oshkosh, Sun ’n Fun is a great way to kick off the flying season with daily airshows, seminars, vendors, food, and more.

NASA’s Super Guppy is a common occurences during the annual Sun ‘n Fun Aerospace Expo in Lakeland, Florida. [Credit: Jon Whittle]

Recurring Events

Taco Tuesdays At Arcadia

When: Tuesdays (10:30 a.m.-3 p.m.)

Where: Arcadia Municipal Airport (X06), 2269 SE AC Polk Road, Arcadia

Contacts: facebook.com/arcadiax06 or Shelley Peacock (speacock@arcadia-fl.gov)

Rundown: The community has continued to support and boost this wonderful Florida airport, which now hosts “Taco Tuesday.” Most Tuesdays, four food trucks participate—American Burrito Co., Fruitopia, Smoking Bear BBQ, and Taqueria Queretaro (sometimes others are substituted). Pilots and other guests enjoy lunch while watching airplanes land and take off. Music is usually provided, and picnic tables are located under the shade tree and in the pavilion. Tuesdays in winter typically see as many as 100 aircraft flying in, if the weather is good. The airport also reduces its fuel price by 10 cents a gallon during the event.

Sebring (EAA Chapter 1240) Pancakes & Young Eagles Flights

When: Second Saturday of month (8:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m.)

Where: Sebring Regional Airport (KSEF), through Gate 24, 128 Authority Lane, Sebring

Online: EAA Chapter 1240 Facebook page

Rundown: $8-$10 for scrambled eggs, bacon/sausage, pancakes. Proceeds support youth aviation education.

Fort Meyers (EAA Chapter 66) Breakfast & Young Eagles Flights

When: First Sunday of month (8:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m.)

Where: Page Field (KFMY), 5200 Captain Channing Page Drive, Fort Myers

Online: EAAChapter66.org

Rundown: $10 donation for scrambled eggs, sausage, biscuits and gravy, pancakes, blueberry pancakes, fresh fruit, orange juice, and coffee. The day also hosts a monthly Young Eagles Rally.

Grant-Valkaria (EAA Chapter 1288)

When: Third Saturday of month (8 a.m.-10:30 a.m.)

Where: Valkaria Airport (X59), main administration building, 1 Pilots’ Place, Grant-Valkaria

Online: chapters.eaa.org/eaa1288

Rundown: $10, with proceeds funding chapter activities, with a special emphasis on Young Eagles flights. Building hasn expansive observation deck offering breakfast patrons a 360-degree view of airport activity.

Note: Since fly-in events depend heavily on local weather and volunteer availability, it’s always highly recommended to check the specific EAA chapter’s social media page or call ahead to verify dates and times before your flight or drive.

This article first appeared in the July/August 2026 Issue of Plane + Pilot magazine.