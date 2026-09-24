Until next time, Florida

Unique spirit of community, spectacular coastlines, and open freedom defines flying in the Sunshine State.

Cayla McLeod
Verified
Edited By: Travis Tingle
Florida Everglades from the air [Credit: Jon Whittle]
Florida Everglades from the air [Credit: Jon Whittle]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Florida is highlighted as an ideal destination for pilots, offering a wealth of adventure, community, and flight opportunities.
  • The state's diverse geography allows pilots to easily transform their surroundings, from historic cities and pine forests to remote wilderness and vibrant coastlines, often within a single flight.
  • Florida provides numerous opportunities for pilots to sharpen skills, gather with family and friends, and explore unique or remote locales by air.
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By now, you’ve probably noticed a common theme throughout these pages. Florida is far more than just a place on the sectional—it’s a pilot’s playground, full of adventure, community, and opportunity, all connected by the freedom of flight.

From the historic streets of St. Augustine to the remote reaches of the Everglades, from Gulf Coast fishing villages to the turquoise waters of the Keys, the Sunshine State offers the unique ability to completely transform your surroundings in a single flight. One hour, you’re departing over pine forests and inland lakes. Next, you’re watching sunlight dance across miles of coastline.

Few places reward curiosity and a spirit of adventure quite like Florida.

Throughout this Plane + Pilot July/August issue, we’ve highlighted places to sharpen your flying skills, destinations perfect for gathering with family and friends, and airports that serve as gateways to some of the state’s most distinctive and remote locales. Whether your ideal trip involves earning a new rating, exploring a waterfront town, enjoying a seafood picnic on the ramp, or simply watching the sunset from a tie-down spot beside the water, Florida offers opportunities in abundance.

No matter where your next adventure takes you, fly safe, and join us in our next issue for September/October as we head north to explore Alaska—our nation’s Last Frontier. 

As always, I’d love to hear from you. You can email me at cayla.mcleod@firecrown.com.

This article first appeared in the July/August 2026 Issue of Plane + Pilot magazine.

Cayla McLeod

Cayla McLeod is an instrument-rated pilot with a love for all things tailwheel and grass strips. She has been actively involved in general aviation for the last decade, and can’t imagine life without flying and the people that go with it.
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