Until next time, Florida

By now, you’ve probably noticed a common theme throughout these pages. Florida is far more than just a place on the sectional—it’s a pilot’s playground, full of adventure, community, and opportunity, all connected by the freedom of flight.

From the historic streets of St. Augustine to the remote reaches of the Everglades, from Gulf Coast fishing villages to the turquoise waters of the Keys, the Sunshine State offers the unique ability to completely transform your surroundings in a single flight. One hour, you’re departing over pine forests and inland lakes. Next, you’re watching sunlight dance across miles of coastline.

Few places reward curiosity and a spirit of adventure quite like Florida.

Throughout this Plane + Pilot July/August issue, we’ve highlighted places to sharpen your flying skills, destinations perfect for gathering with family and friends, and airports that serve as gateways to some of the state’s most distinctive and remote locales. Whether your ideal trip involves earning a new rating, exploring a waterfront town, enjoying a seafood picnic on the ramp, or simply watching the sunset from a tie-down spot beside the water, Florida offers opportunities in abundance.

No matter where your next adventure takes you, fly safe, and join us in our next issue for September/October as we head north to explore Alaska—our nation’s Last Frontier.

As always, I’d love to hear from you. You can email me at cayla.mcleod@firecrown.com.

This article first appeared in the July/August 2026 Issue of Plane + Pilot magazine.