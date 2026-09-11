Aviation Museum of New Hampshire Announces ‘Haunted Halloween Hangar’ Event

The Aviation Museum of New Hampshire has announced it will host a special “Haunted Halloween Hangar” event on October 24, inviting local youth to earn an official Witch’s Broomstick Pilot License.

Scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. EDT at the museum’s Londonderry facility, the one-day event offers free admission to all visitors.

To secure a license, young applicants must first complete a 20-minute “ground school” session. During instruction, participants will meet the ghosts of legendary aviation pioneers who will explain basic principles of flight, share stories of their achievements, and hand out candy.

Following ground school, applicants will meet Glenda the Witch, the museum’s Official Broomstick Check Pilot, who will oversee the licensing process. Headshots will be taken for each student’s official license, which authorizes the owner to operate any broomstick or broomstick-like device for aviation purposes. Museum staff recommend kids arrive in costume to increase their chances of passing the check ride.

[Credit: Aviation Museum of New Hampshire]

“Just like regular pilots, anyone wishing to fly a broomstick or broomstick-like device must obtain an official license,” said Jeff Rapsis, executive director of the museum. “We’re honored to act as the official bureau for Broomstick Pilot Licenses in New Hampshire.”

Located in the 1937 art deco passenger terminal at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (KMHT), the nonprofit organization works to celebrate the state’s flight history and inspire future aerospace professionals.