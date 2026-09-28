Aviation Scholarship Window Is Opening

There is a particular kind of frustration that comes with wanting to fly and knowing exactly what stands between you and the next lesson—money.

I know how much determination it takes to piece together flight time. As a teenager, I traded work for hours in an airplane. For many aspiring pilots, a scholarship could be the opportunity that keeps their training moving.

Two major application windows open on Thursday, October 1. The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) will begin accepting applications for its flight training scholarships, which can support someone working toward a first certificate or an additional rating. The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) fall scholarship window opens the same day, with opportunities that vary by applicant and training goal.

The submission deadlines may sound comfortably far away: December 19 for EAA and December 31 for AOPA. But an application takes more than filling out a form on the last night. AOPA, for example, requires supporting documents and references to arrive by its deadline. The person you hope will recommend you may need time to write something thoughtful.

Start by reading the requirements at each organization. Check which awards fit where you are now and what you want to accomplish next. You do not have to assume scholarships are only for students who have never touched the controls. Opportunities exist for people who have already begun training, too.

Then put your plan into words. Why do you want to fly? What have you done to pursue it so far? What would receiving an award make possible over the next year? Specific answers will tell your story better than a generic statement about loving aviation.

Finally, ask for recommendations early. Give each person the scholarship details, deadline, and a little context about your flying goals. Make it easy for them to speak to your commitment.

A scholarship application cannot promise an award. It can give someone a shot at training they might otherwise put off indefinitely. If cost has been the reason you keep saying “someday,” take an hour this week to see what is available. October 1 is nearly here, and that first step is yours to take.