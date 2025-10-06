EAA Opens Applications for Aviation Scholarships

The Experimental Aircraft Association has officially opened applications for the 2025-26 cycle of EAA Aviation Foundation scholarships, the organization announced Wednesday.

These scholarships offer aspiring professionals the chance to receive financial support for both flight training and postsecondary education opportunities in the aviation field.

For students pursuing flight training, the monetary aid can help cover the costs of a glider certificate, private pilot certificate(PPL), sport pilot certificate, and other flight rating certificates—essentially any flight training school costs in the U.S. and Canada not associated with a university program.

A number of scholarships are also available for those seeking collegiate-level programs in the U.S.—majors including aeronautical engineering, aviation business administration, air traffic control, aviation maintenance, and more. According to the EAA, it is looking for well-rounded applicants, with scholarships being awarded to “those who show the greatest potential to be actively engaged in aviation.”

Preferences are given to applicants who are EAA members or members of their local EAA chapter.

“Scholarships are the key to many students being able to turn their passion into a career,” said Rebecca Greskoviak, EAA scholarship and fund stewardship coordinator. “Our goal is to remove the financial barriers to entry to ensure that all students, regardless of financial background, have the ability to pursue their dreams in aviation.”

In 2025, the EAA Aviation Foundation awarded scholarships to 84 students to help them engage in many different aviation-related careers and pathways.

The deadline to apply for scholarships in this year’s cycle is December 19. After a careful consideration process, the EAA will divvy out awards at the beginning of March 2025. The application window is open a month earlier than in previous years in order to give winners an earlier start on their training.

More information about applying can be found on the EAA website. In order to apply applicants must be 16 at the time of awarding in March.