Air Racing Finds Its New Home in Roswell

I’m writing this from Roswell, New Mexico, where the 2026 National Championship Air Races have officially wrapped up. After a week of racing, airplane talk, and plenty of time spent around some of the fastest aircraft in general aviation, it’s clear that air racing has found a new rhythm in the Southwest.

After the races moved away from Reno, Nevada, following the 2023 event, Roswell became the new home of the NCAR. This year’s event brought the full racing program back to the Roswell Air Center (KROW), with competition across Unlimited, Jet, Sport, Formula One, T-6, Biplane, and STOL Drag classes.

I had the opportunity to catch up with several racers throughout the week, including Unlimited Gold competitor Vicky Benzing and Unlimited Silver racer Steve Coutches, along with many of the pilots competing in STOL Drag. I even got to step behind the microphone and announce the final STOL Drag race of the week—a pretty fun way to experience the racing from a completely different perspective.

The final day delivered plenty of action. In Unlimited Gold, Steve Hinton put Bardahl Special on top with a 432 mph average ahead of Brent Hisey in Miss America. Benzing had a particularly exciting race in Plum Crazy, moving ahead of Bernie Vasquez’s Miss Trinidad during the penultimate lap before Vasquez regained the position for fourth.

The Jet Gold race was another highlight. Jason Googe flew an upgraded L-29 ArcAngel to a convincing victory, even lapping the stock L-29s near the home pylon on the final lap. Bob McCormack finished second in Athena, while Jerry Kerby took third in an L-39.

Formula One delivered a close fight for the lead, with Chet Harris ultimately taking the division in Snot Naught/Pistachio after a week of tight competition with Trent Woodworth. Josh Watson won Formula One Gold, overcoming Justin Phillipson’s strong start and taking the lead late in the race.

[Credit: National Championship Air Races] [Credit: National Championship Air Races]

In Sport Gold, Tom McNerney earned his first victory in Too Much, finishing ahead of Joe Coraggio and Conrad Huffstutler. McNerney’s win was the culmination of years of development on his Lancair Legacy.

But for me some of the most memorable moments happened away from the headline races. Walking the pits, talking with racers, and watching STOL Drag competitors throw their airplanes around the course offered a reminder of what makes this event so compelling. Every class showcases a completely different kind of airplane, pilot, and performance.

Roswell may be a new chapter for the National Championship Air Races, but after experiencing this year’s event from the ramp, the pits, and even the announcer’s stand, it certainly feels like the sport is still right where it belongs.