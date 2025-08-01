EAA AirVenture: Oshkosh 2025 Recap

The skies over Wittman Regional Airport (KOSH) were busier than ever in late July as EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2025 shattered attendance records for the third consecutive year.

The world’s largest fly-in convention welcomed approximately 704,000 aviation enthusiasts from July 21-27, easily surpassing last year’s record of 686,000.

This year’s event wasn’t just about setting attendance records.

The convention featured an unprecedented 962 commercial exhibitors, a significant jump from the previous mark of 861 set in 2024. The aircraft display was equally impressive with 2,543 show planes spanning nearly every category imaginable: 995 vintage, 910 homebuilts, 361 warbirds, 101 ultralights and light planes, 75 aerobatic aircraft, 74 seaplanes and amphibians, 18 rotorcraft, and even nine balloons.

Despite early thunderstorms on Wednesday, July 23, and heat indexes reaching 102 degrees, aviation enthusiasts turned out in droves, with Saturday, July 26, likely setting a single-day attendance record.

The international appeal of AirVenture was evident with 2,305 visitors registered from 94 countries, including the first attendee from Senegal.

Event Highlights: Icons Return and New Stars Emerge

This year’s event featured several marquee attractions that drew massive crowds.

After a three-year absence, Goodyear’s iconic blimps made a triumphant return to Oshkosh. For the first time in the company’s century-long history of flying blimps, Goodyear brought multiple airships—Wingfoot One and Wingfoot Two—to the same event, creating an unforgettable sight in the Wisconsin skies.

Equally impressive was Pratt & Whitney’s massive Boeing 747, affectionately known as the “Queen of the Sky.” The 184-foot-long aircraft drew hundreds of enthusiasts who waited hours for a chance to tour its interior.

The return of the night drone shows also received enthusiastic reviews from attendees.

Revolutionary Releases: Future Takes Flight

AirVenture 2025 served as the launchpad for several significant aircraft introductions and announcements that are poised to reshape general aviation.

Elixir Aircraft, the French manufacturer founded in 2015, showcased its newly FAA-certified trainer that has already found success in Europe with over 40 deliveries since earning EASA certification in 2020.

The aircraft’s innovative Carbon OneShot technology—derived from competition sailing—creates an airframe consisting of just nine parts, enhancing safety while reducing maintenance complexity and operating costs.

Designed specifically for professional flight training, the Elixir features impressive fuel efficiency with the Rotax engine consuming just 4.9 gallons per hour while cruising at 125 knots. The manufacturer estimates operating costs at approximately $50 per hour, with 100-hour inspections requiring only seven hours for a single technician.

With more than 300 preorders and letters of intent already secured in the United States, Elixir anticipates beginning U.S. deliveries in 2026.

TL Sport Aircraft generated significant buzz with the unveiling of its Sirius BackCountry model, a high-performance short takeoff and landing (STOL) aircraft specifically engineered for North American pilots.

The aircraft combines remarkable short-field capability—taking off in less than 100 feet and landing in under 200 feet—with an impressive 156 mph cruise speed. Built with a carbon Kevlar composite airframe and fitted with 26-inch Alaskan Bushwheel tires, the BackCountry is designed for operations in the most challenging terrain while still offering premium features like heated leather seating and configurable Garmin avionics.

MOSAIC Finalized: A Transformative Moment for Aviation

Perhaps the most significant announcement came on Tuesday, July 22, when U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy revealed the finalization of the long-awaited MOSAIC (Modernization of Special Airworthiness Certification) rule.

After more than a decade of development by the FAA, Experimental Aircraft Association, and other stakeholders, this landmark regulation represents a complete reimagining of the sport pilot and light-sport aircraft categories.

The new rule eliminates the previous 1,320-pound weight limitation for light sport aircraft (LSAs), replacing it with a performance-based standard centered around a “clean” stall speed of 59 knots calibrated airspeed.

MOSAIC expands LSA capabilities to include aircraft with up to four seats, controllable-pitch propellers, and retractable landing gear. While sport pilots will still be limited to carrying one passenger, the change dramatically increases the range of aircraft they can legally operate—essentially opening up about three-quarters of the GA fleet to sport pilots within 90 days of the rule’s implementation.

The certification reforms within MOSAIC promise to dramatically reduce the costs associated with bringing new aircraft to market by leveraging industry consensus standards and simplified validation processes. The cost reduction is expected to spark innovation and make aircraft ownership more attainable for many pilots.

Bristell and FLYING Finance: Making Aircraft Ownership More Accessible

One of the most exciting partnerships announced during AirVenture was between Bristell Aircraft and FLYING Finance. The strategic collaboration aims to streamline the aircraft purchasing process by offering customized financing solutions specifically designed for Bristell’s line of modern, efficient aircraft.

The partnership provides Bristell customers with aviation-specific loan programs featuring competitive rates, flexible repayment terms, and minimal down payment requirements for qualified buyers. This approach addresses the needs of both individual pilots and institutional purchasers like flight schools and commercial training operators.

“Bristell Aircraft represents the future of personal flight and flight training,” said David Copeland, vice president of sales at Bristell Aircraft. “Partnering with FLYING Finance ensures our customers have direct access to financing options that reflect the value, performance, and reliability our aircraft provide.”

At FLYING Finance, we’re proud to bring our aviation lending expertise to the table with an efficient underwriting process that helps customers secure financing faster—so they can get into the cockpit of their new aircraft sooner.

We’re especially excited about our latest partnership with Bristell. Its aircraft are known for being innovative and accessible, and we’re thrilled to support that mission. By offering streamlined, tailored financing options, FLYING Finance is helping more people take the leap into aircraft ownership with confidence.

This collaboration comes at an opportune time as demand continues to rise in both personal and flight training segments of aviation. By addressing the financial barriers to aircraft ownership, the partnership helps position Bristell Aircraft as a top choice for those seeking high-quality, affordable aviation solutions.

Beyond the Numbers: Economic and Social Impact

AirVenture’s influence extends far beyond the aviation community.

A recent University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh study estimates the show’s total annual economic impact on the Fox Valley region at $257 million—up significantly from $171 million in 2017. With this year’s record attendance, that economic impact is likely to grow even further.

The event’s digital footprint was equally impressive, with EAA’s social media channels reaching more than 21.2 million people during AirVenture. The content generated 2 million engagements and 20.3 million video views—a 19 percent increase over 2024—while gaining nearly 44,000 new followers.

“Our theme of ‘One Week, Endless Possibilities’ certainly was true at Oshkosh in 2025,” said EAA CEO and chairman Jack Pelton. “Whether it was aviation history or innovation or camaraderie, it was present in countless ways during the week. This year’s highlights and activities also set the foundation for what’s to come in the world of flight, and that is perhaps the most exciting development of all.”

With its record-breaking attendance, groundbreaking announcements, and industry-transforming regulatory changes, EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2025 will likely be remembered as a pivotal moment in GA’s evolution—a launching point for the next generation of aircraft, pilots, and possibilities.