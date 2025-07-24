TL Sport Debuts Sirius BackCountry at EAA AirVenture

New STOL aircraft are engineered to meet the FAA’s new MOSAIC performance-based standards.

Key Takeaways:

  • TL Sport Aircraft unveiled the Sirius BackCountry, a high-performance STOL aircraft designed for the North American market.
  • The BackCountry boasts short takeoff and landing capabilities (under 100 ft takeoff, under 200 ft landing) while maintaining a 156 mph cruise speed.
  • Designed to meet the FAA's new MOSAIC rules, replacing weight-based LSA limitations with performance-based standards.
  • Features a carbon Kevlar composite airframe, large tires for rugged terrain, and a premium cockpit with heated leather seats and configurable Garmin avionics.
TL Sport Aircraft officially unveiled its new Sirius BackCountry model on Monday at EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, introducing a high-performance short takeoff and landing (STOL) aircraft specifically engineered for the North American market.

Modeled after its popular high-wing predecessors, like the TL-3000 Sirius, the BackCountry combines short-field capability with high-speed cruise performance.

According to specifications released by the Czech Republic-based manufacturer, the BackCountry is capable of taking off in less than 100 feet and landing in under 200 feet, while maintaining a cruise speed of 156 mph. Its airframe is constructed of a carbon Kevlar composite for a high strength-to-weight ratio, and it is equipped with 26-inch Alaskan Bushwheel tires for rugged-terrain operations.

The company says it positioned the aircraft as “MOSAIC-ready,” having designed it to comply with the FAA’s recently finalized Modernization of Special Airworthiness Certification rules. 

The new regulation, first proposed in 2023, will reform the light sport aircraft (LSA) category by replacing current weight-based limitations with a performance-based standard. With a gross weight of 1,653 pounds and a stall speed of 51 knots, the aircraft fits well within the new specification of the rule changes. 

The aircraft’s debut was timed perfectly as U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced the release of the final version of the MOSAIC rule during a presentation Tuesday at the EAA Member Center.

While built for utility, TL Sport made sure to note that the Sirius BackCountry’s cockpit includes premium features such as heated leather seating and a Garmin avionics panel. The company stated the panel is configurable for both VFR and IFR flight.

Development of the Sirius BackCountry was first announced at AirVenture 2024. Interested attendees can view the aircraft at the main TL Sport Aircraft display at booths 305-306 before it is moved to the Ultralights area (booth 940) for demonstration flights.

Parris Clarke

Parris is a writer and content producer for Firecrown. When Parris isn't chasing stories, you can find him watching or playing basketball.
