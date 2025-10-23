Don’t Buy Without Pre-Buy

Purchasing an aircraft represents a significant investment, one that demands careful consideration and thorough evaluation. Whether you’re eyeing your first single-engine prop or upgrading to a sophisticated turbine, a pre-buy inspection stands as your primary defense against potentially costly surprises. This comprehensive examination provides crucial insights into an aircraft’s true condition, revealing issues that might not be apparent during a casual walkaround or even a test flight.

Over the past several years, pre-buy inspections have become increasingly recognized as an essential component of the aircraft acquisition process.

The aviation industry has seen a notable uptick in pre-buy activity, with some services reporting a four-fold increase in requests compared to previous years. This surge reflects a growing awareness among buyers about the importance of knowing exactly what they’re purchasing before finalizing the deal.

Selecting Right Service Provider

The selection of who performs your pre-buy inspection can significantly impact its effectiveness. Three fundamental principles should guide this critical decision.

First, the inspection must be conducted by a shop or mechanic with extensive expertise specific to the aircraft make and model. Since the inspector will have limited time to examine the aircraft, their familiarity with common problem areas for that particular model becomes invaluable.

Second, ensure the chosen inspector has no prior history maintaining the aircraft and no relationship with the seller or broker. An inspector with previous involvement might unconsciously assume the aircraft is in good condition, particularly if they signed off on recent maintenance. Similarly, an inspector with connections to the seller may hesitate to identify issues that could jeopardize the sale.

Third, practicality dictates that the pre-buy should occur at a facility reasonably close to the aircraft’s current location. Most sellers are uncomfortable with their aircraft being flown long distances for inspection, and buyers typically prefer to avoid substantial ferry costs for an aircraft they haven’t yet committed to purchasing. Industry standard suggests that the inspection location should be within approximately one hour’s flying time from the aircraft’s home base.

Purpose and Scope of Pre-Buy Inspection

A common misconception equates pre-buy inspections with annual inspections. In reality, these examinations serve fundamentally different purposes and should be approached accordingly.

An annual inspection, governed by FAR §43.15, aims to identify all airworthiness discrepancies regardless of severity. Once initiated, it must continue to completion of all checklist items and culminates in an official logbook entry declaring the aircraft either airworthy or unairworthy.

In contrast, a pre-buy inspection has two primary objectives—to provide the prospective buyer with information needed to make an informed purchase decision, and to identify any significant airworthiness issues that might warrant price negotiation or repair by the seller. Unlike an annual inspection, a pre-buy focuses exclusively on identifying “showstopper” discrepancies that would require substantial investment to address.

Another key distinction is that pre-buys don’t necessarily proceed to completion. If a significant issue emerges during the examination, the process may pause while the buyer evaluates implications and discusses options with the seller. Unless such major concerns are resolved, continuing with additional inspection components becomes unnecessary.

Cost and Time Considerations

The cost of a pre-buy inspection varies significantly depending on the aircraft’s complexity and the extent of the inspection.

Generally, labor requirements can range from around six hours for straightforward models like the Cessna 172 to about 20 hours for more complex turbocharged or pressurized piston twins. These inspections are often less than or approximately half the price of a full annual inspection, offering a more cost-effective way to uncover critical issues.

Beyond labor, additional costs might arise from necessary specialized tests. For instance, a lifter pull and cam inspection on Continental engines could add about five hours of labor per engine. Moreover, expenses related to test flights or ferrying the aircraft for inspection can also add up.

Despite the upfront costs, these inspections are a sound investment, potentially saving owners from far more hefty repair bills for issues discovered only after purchase.

Key Areas of Examination

A thorough pre-buy inspection typically encompasses several critical components, with emphasis on areas most likely to reveal significant issues. The examination usually begins with the most expensive components, typically the engine and a comprehensive review of records to verify compliance with airworthiness directives and limitations.

The engine assessment generally includes borescope inspections of cylinders to check for corrosion or wear, compression testing, and careful evaluation of engine logs to verify maintenance history and identify potential concerns. For Continental engines that have been inactive for extended periods, removal of lifters to inspect cam lobes for pitting or spalling may be warranted.

Logbook review represents another crucial element of the pre-buy process.

A meticulous examination of maintenance records can reveal important insights about the aircraft’s history, including periods of inactivity, compliance with service bulletins, and documentation of previous repairs or modifications. Gaps in records or inconsistencies between flight time and maintenance entries should raise concerns.

The airframe inspection focuses on identifying structural issues, corrosion, or damage that could affect safety or require expensive repairs. Avionics and systems testing ensures proper functionality of navigation, communication, and other essential equipment.

Flight and Additional Testing

A comprehensive pre-buy should include flight testing to evaluate the aircraft’s handling, performance, and systems under operational conditions. This typically involves checking engine performance parameters, handling characteristics, and functionality of avionics and other systems during actual flight.

For complex systems or components, specialized testing by appropriate experts may be necessary. An avionics specialist might evaluate sophisticated navigation systems, while an engine specialist could perform detailed compression testing or other specialized assessments.

Risk Management and Decision Making

The discovery of significant issues during a pre-buy inspection doesn’t necessarily terminate the transaction. Instead, it provides valuable leverage for negotiations.

Buyers generally have three options when confronted with substantial discrepancies—request repairs by the seller before completing the purchase, negotiate a reduced price that accounts for necessary repairs, or walk away from the deal entirely.

This process underscores the importance of structuring pre-buy inspections in phases, beginning with the most critical components. If the initial phase reveals major problems, the buyer can make an informed decision before investing in additional inspection elements.

Converting Pre-Buy to Annual Inspection

After a successful pre-buy and completed purchase, new owners often have the opportunity to convert the pre-buy into a full annual inspection. Since much of the necessary work has already been performed–including logbook research and extensive component examination–completing the annual inspection process can be cost-effective.

However, practical considerations may influence this decision. If the aircraft’s new home base is distant from the inspection location, owners should consider potential challenges in addressing any post-annual issues that might arise after the aircraft has been relocated.

A comprehensive pre-buy inspection represents an essential investment in protecting both your financial interests and safety when purchasing an aircraft. By providing detailed insight into the aircraft’s true condition, identifying potential issues before they become your responsibility, and offering leverage for negotiations, these inspections help ensure that your aircraft acquisition proceeds with confidence and clarity.

While the expense of an inspection might seem minor in the context of aircraft ownership, it is a crucial investment. By investing in a thorough pre-buy inspection, buyers can safeguard against the unforeseen costs of significant repairs or, more critically, address potential safety issues.

This small upfront cost assures both the value and safety of the aircraft, providing significant peace of mind as you make such a considerable investment.