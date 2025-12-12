Diamond Aircraft Hands Over First European-Built DA20 Since Restarting Production

Diamond Aircraft has officially delivered the first newly produced European-built DA20i Katana since restarting production of the line earlier this year. The aircraft was handed over to Aviation Academy Austria (AAA) during a ceremony at Diamond’s headquarters in Wiener Neustadt on November 28.

This delivery marks a significant step for the Austrian manufacturer, which announced in October that it was resuming European production of the two-seat trainer after a hiatus of more than a decade. While the DA20-C1 has remained in continuous production at Diamond’s Canadian facility for the North American market, the European return was driven by renewed demand from flight schools and private owners across the continent seeking a modern, fuel-efficient primary trainer.

The newly delivered aircraft is the first of two DA20i Katanas AAA ordered, with the second scheduled to arrive in early 2026. The academy, a longtime operator of Diamond aircraft, already maintains a fleet that includes seven older DA20i models, four DA40 NGs, and two DA42 NG-VI twins.

“We are thrilled to welcome the new DA20i Katana into our fleet,” said Oliver Karall, CEO of Aviation Academy Austria. “This aircraft perfectly aligns with our mission to provide state-of-the-art training solutions. Its combination of proven design and cutting-edge technology will allow our students to experience the very best in modern flight training.”

The revitalized European DA20i distinguishes itself from its predecessors through significant avionics and powerplant upgrades. The new model is powered by the Rotax 912 iSc3 Sport engine, a shift from the Continental IO-240-B32B found in its Canadian-built C1 counterpart.

Inside, the cockpit has been modernized with a Garmin G500 TXi glass flight deck, replacing legacy instrumentation to offer students a touchscreen interface that better prepares them for advanced avionics platforms.

“Relaunching production of the DA20i Katana—and now delivering the first unit in Europe—marks another exciting chapter for Diamond Aircraft and our customers,” said Jane Wang, director of sales and marketing at Diamond Aircraft Austria. “The DA20i blends tradition with innovation, making it an ideal choice for flight schools like AAA that are committed to shaping the next generation of pilots.”