Clearing the Air 

January 19, 2026

Last week was a busy one at Plane + Pilot. Between launching our new weekly podcast series with backcountry instructor Aaron Foster, finalizing plans with aircraft manufacturers, and an exciting photo shoot over the Austin, Texas, skyline with Boomerang Air, it is full steam ahead as we race toward our impending March/April issue.

In addition to the exciting hustle and bustle of assembling a magazine, I’ve also been working to actively communicate with our loyal subscribers, as many have kindly (and some not so kindly) filled my inbox. While the praise for our rebrand has been overwhelmingly positive, I want to pull back the curtain and address a few concerns directly.

First, many of you reached out to share that the typography was too light and small, making the magazine a challenge to read. Please know that we are already refining these elements for the next issue to ensure a much smoother reading experience.

There has also been some concern regarding our shift in editorial focus. To set the record straight, Plane + Pilot has been reimagined to celebrate the heart of general aviation adventures.

As pilots, we have the unique privilege of seeing the world from a perspective few ever will. Our goal is to inspire you to pull back the hangar doors, dust off those “hangar queens,” and yell “Clear prop!”

If you find yourself looking for a different type of content, sister publication FLYING Magazine remains a wonderful resource. At Plane + Pilot, however, we are focused on the unique experiences, aircraft, and people that embody the flying lifestyle.

[Credit: Cayla McLeod]

In addition, some readers expressed worry that we have become a “backcountry-only” magazine. While our premiere issue focused on flying across the Mountain West, that was merely our first destination. Each upcoming issue will highlight a new region and style of flying to showcase the diversity of our community.

For example, our March/April issue will center around Texas, while the May/June installment moves to the Great Lakes area, followed by float flying fun in Florida for the July/August edition. This is simply the beginning. We are a magazine for all kinds of GA adventures, not just one specific niche or region.

Lastly, I want to address a rumor I’ve seen swirling online suggesting that this magazine is produced by artificial intelligence. As a hard-working journalist and passionate pilot who lives and breathes general aviation, I can wholeheartedly assure you that our content is far from artificial.

AI might be able to summarize data, but it cannot explain in great detail what it takes to fly the Idaho backcountry, land at the High Sierra Fly-In, or work through the exact minutia of the logistics associated with a flying trip to Big Bend in the Lone Star State. I assure you, the Plane + Pilot team is pouring blood, sweat, and tears into every issue.

Thank you again for your feedback, support, and dedication to Plane + Pilot. I can’t wait to take you along on this next chapter of our journey.

My inbox is always open at cayla.mcleod@firecrown.com.