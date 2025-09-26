Cirrus Aircraft’s New Flight Program Elevates Pilot Training

As part of an expansion to its Cirrus Approach Flight Training curriculum, Cirrus Aircraft has announced the launch of its new instrument rating program. Designed by Cirrus instructor pilots, the program combines self-study with hands-on, in-person flight training to maximize use of Cirrus aircraft.

According to a press release from the company, the instrument program was created, in part, to offer Cirrus owners a “clear training progression” to utilize all aspects of the aircraft, allowing pilots a wider array of flight options at their disposal, such as flying in diverse weather conditions or around unfamiliar terrain.

“The Cirrus Instrument Rating Program represents our commitment to safety and growing the personal aviation industry,” said Cirrus CEO Zean Nielsen. “To date, Cirrus Approach has over 25,000 users who have completed 33,000 courses. Cirrus is continuously growing its flight training capabilities as an investment to our owners and their lifetime of aircraft ownership.”

The instrument rating program will be organized into three particular categories—flight lessons, knowledge test prep, and supplemental lessons. Flight lessons will serve as the core of the program and can be tailored to students’ specific needs, depending on if the student has just graduated from their private pilot program or is more experienced.

The supplemental lessons will be an optional part of the curriculum intended for students beginning their instrument rating training immediately after receiving their private pilot certificate.

“These lessons are structured training events designed to help less experienced students accumulate the necessary flight hours while developing their flight skills,” Cirrus said in the news release.

Price of the course starts at $950, but does not include instructor rates, Cirrus aircraft rental fees, or fuel costs. To enroll, students can sign up through the Cirrus Approach app, where they will then schedule their in-person flight lessons at a local Cirrus Training Center.

With the course being designed to meet each student’s specific needs, its duration can vary from one to four months depending on experience level.

The Cirrus Approach program is a comprehensive flight training program that incorporates online, self-paced study with in-person flight instruction, while leveraging a Cirrus aircraft. Offered through the program are two instructor-based courses—the private pilot and instrument rating programs—and a takeoff and landing course and icing awareness course, which are both digital programs.

Currently, Cirrus has seven locations across the U.S., along with a number of certified training centers, ready to assist aspiring pilots on their aviation journey.