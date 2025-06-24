Firecrown Launches ‘Affordable Aviation’ on Plane & Pilot

Firecrown Media Inc., a leading media company in the aviation sector and owner of highly respected resources ByDanJohnson.com and Plane & Pilot, announced a strategic integration that will see ByDanJohnson.com merge its content and focus directly into Plane & Pilot’s digital platform.

ByDanJohnson.com has long been recognized as the definitive online resource for light sport and recreational aircraft, providing in-depth coverage and advocacy for the sector. This exciting development will create a dedicated and distinct new section on PlaneandPilotMag.com titled “Affordable Aviation.”

This move is designed to consolidate Firecrown’s digital presence, providing readers with a more streamlined and comprehensive experience, while continuing to champion the growth and accessibility of light sport and affordable aircraft.

Dan Johnson, the namesake founder of ByDanJohnson.com, will continue his invaluable contributions to aviation journalism. He is a regular and prominent contributor to Plane & Pilot magazine and, soon, the new “Affordable Aviation” section online, bringing his unparalleled expertise and insights to an even wider audience.

The “Affordable Aviation” section on Plane & Pilot will become the premier online resource for information on light sport aircraft (LSA), ultralights, and other cost-effective ways to enjoy the skies. Readers can expect the same high-quality reviews, news, analysis, and advocacy that defined ByDanJohnson.com, now enhanced by the broader reach and resources of Plane & Pilot.

The transition is expected to be seamless, with ByDanJohnson.com content being archived and redirected to the new “Affordable Aviation” section on PlaneandPilotMag.com in the coming days. Readers are encouraged to visit PlaneandPilot.com for the latest updates and to explore the new section as it rolls out.

AffordableAviation.com has long been utilized as a secondary name for ByDanJohnson.com. Both URLs will point to the Plane & Pilot section.