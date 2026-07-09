Backcountry Gems: Exploring the Midwest’s Most Unique Airstrips

I’m going to get some flak for saying this, but after flying in Montana and Idaho, I realized that the backcountry flying in our Great Lakes region definitely doesn’t rank at the top.

While flying over flat terrain isn’t exciting, every destination brings its own story, unique challenge, and sense of adventure that keeps bringing pilots together. Here’s a breakdown of some unique aviation spots among the Great Lakes states:

Michigan

The pristine Mackinac Island (KMCD) is an incredibly popular airport and on the bucket list of most pilots in the Midwest and beyond.

However, the Recreational Aviation Foundation (RAF)-maintained airstrip at North Fox Island (6Y3) has been the undisputed crown jewel of this area. Located 23 miles northwest of Charlevoix and about 10 miles south of Beaver Island, this 820 acres of secluded wilderness is surrounded by the turquoise waters of Lake Michigan.

The island boasts a 3,000-foot grass airstrip, a fire ring stacked with firewood, a portable toilet, two kayaks, and a whole lot of nothingness. You can spend a weekend hiking the 4-5 miles of wooded trails, taking a dip at the beaches, or kayaking around the island. There’s nothing quite like a clear sky at North Fox with the Milky Way, shooting stars, Northern Lights shining at the end of the runway, and the white noise of Lake Michigan.

Hanley Field (5Y7) in Munising gives access to the Pictured Rocks kayak and boat tours, and it’s a must visit. The airfield has a newly built pilot shelter with air conditioning, hot shower, picnic area, and even a courtesy car.

The Two Hearted Airstrip (6Y5) is located where the namesake river meets Lake Superior. This is a challenging spot due to the short runway length and rough surface. However, the unlimited dark sky, trout fishing, and blueberry foraging are good excuses to hone your skills. If you can brave the cold water, a dip in Lake Superior might gain you a temporary “Yooper” tag too– the nickname given to a native or resident of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

One of our recent success stories is the Howard Nixon Memorial Airport (50G) in Chesaning, right in the middle of the mitten-shaped map of Michigan.

It doesn’t quite fit the template of remoteness like our other RAF airstrips. Then why do we adore it? Well, it’s mostly for the people. This is the airport where all our backcountry friends meet, plan, and practice for their next escapade—over an ice cream. During the summer months, the airport hosts a Tuesday ice cream social that sees folks visit from as far as Indiana and Ohio.

If I hadn’t said this already—we’re a little different.

Whether it’s a farm strip or a crowded fly-in event, pilots enjoy a unique sense of camaraderie in the Midwest. [Credit: Recreational Aviation Foundation]

Ohio

Noble County Airport (I10) provides access to Ohio’s Wolf Run Fly-In Campground through RAF grants, volunteers, and a fully engaged supportive airport board.

Once in the campground, you’ll find stacked wood, an RAF fire ring, several picnic tables, plus three tent platforms to allow closer access to the lake’s edge. Gorilla carts are available for hauling gear.

Illinois

If you’re looking for a dark sky community or place to fly in and enjoy a night sky full of stars, you don’t have to go far.

Henderson Field (95IL) hosts a fly-in campout and stargazing weekend in April and October every year (check theRAF.org events page). It’s located in one of the darkest sky regions in Illinois where the Astronomical Association of Southern Illinois brings several telescopes and its special insight into the cosmos.

Wisconsin

The pilot camaraderie ascertains my belief that the popular saying “come for the planes, stay for the people” becomes reversed when you attend an RAF event. It’s really the friends made around a campfire that brings us back to these places willing to support and volunteer.

One of the best examples is Bob and Judy Gillette’s Lakewood Lodge Airport (14WS). It’s a scenic destination nestled between the trees and waters of Stone Lake, Wisconsin, featuring a 2,400-foot turf runway.

In partnership with the RAF, it serves as more than just a landing strip offering immersive outdoor activities like camping, canoeing, cycling, swimming and fishing. The airstrip features a unique tipi tent too. It’s maintained by dedicated volunteers, fostering a tight-knit community for pilots and nature enthusiasts seeking a quiet, hidden gem.

What’s Next?

As these spots gain more popularity, our Michigan crew is busy scouting for the next best place. We recently met the Michigan Department of Natural Resources along with our local RAF supporters to understand how we can help keep the airstrip at Black River Ranch (1MI3) in Onaway open.

The state recently acquired this property from a private party and opened it to the public, but a decision about the airstrip is yet to be made. The incredible Pigeon River Country State Forest, lovingly called “The Big Wild,” opens access to Michigan’s largest elk herd, deer, black bear, brook trout fishing, bird watching, and miles of trail system.

The already existing 3,800-foot unimproved airstrip will act as an aviation trailhead, enabling Alaska-like access to fly-and-hunt and other recreational opportunities unheard of in this region. With support from the pilot community, this place could become the Moose Creek of the Midwest.

[Credit: Recreational Aviation Foundation]

In partnership with the U.S. Forest Service, the RAF is planning the grand reopening of Lost Creek airstrip (MI45, new airport identifier will be published soon). It will feature camping, hiking trails, canoeing, horseback riding, and a backcountry wedding venue.

Our focus is also on helping the SWAT team (Save Woolsey Airport Terminal) to improve camping facilities at the Woolsey (5D5) airport that serves as a reminder of the rich history of early pioneers in aviation. When we camp at Woolsey, the sight of the moonlit stone building projects the stories of Clint Woolsey, Charles Lindbergh, and Amelia Earhart, who were all known to visit this place frequently.

The RAF’s Airfield Guide is your best way to plan an unforgettable week of flying in the Midwest. The remoteness of these airstrips and the wonderful summer weather can provide an ideal getaway from a connected life. Hope to see you around a campfire grilling some kabobs.

This feature first appeared in the May/June 2026 Issue of Plane + Pilot magazine.